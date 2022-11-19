Viral video of how South African VC ginger students wey dey study for exams spark reactions for social media

Wia dis foto come from, Mamokgethi Phakeng Wetin we call dis foto, University of Cape Town University Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng video of her dey encourage students for library for night go viral

“Awwnn, awwnn, dis dey thoughtful, so heart-warming, beautiful, chop knuckles, you too much, na some of di reactions di Vice Chancellor of di University of Cape Town for South Africa, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng don get afta she surprisingly show for di University library to encourage students wey dey study for night as dem dey prepare for examination.

For inside one video wey don go viral, e show as di Vice Chancellor wey pipo sabi as “Deputy Mother” dey approach each of dem table quietly, follow dem gist small about dia study, wish dem di best for dia exams, come drop chocolate for dem.

Di students dey surprised and dey very happy to see her.

Dem thank her, some of dem take foto wit her and some even hug her.

Di Vice Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng say she bin visit di campus study spaces around 11pm for night to give di students chocolates and words of encouragement as dem dey prepare for dia final examinations and as usual she dey encouraged to see say dem dey study hard.

She say she no expect to see so many students for di library on a Sunday night but she meet plenty of dem for there as dem dey study hard.

Before she bin go di library, she bin write small notes wey she give di students to motivate dem. One of di notes tok say “I dsey encouraged to see say you dey study at dis time of di night. I wish you all di best wit your studies and no fit wait to see you on di graduation stage, keep going. Wit love, Deputy Mother.”

Dis no be di first time, Professor Phakeng dey visit di library to go encourage her students.

“Di University journey no dey easy, much support and constant motivation dey needed to push though! I be mother before I be VC, so I go dey there to dem di motivation dem need to shoulder on.” She tok.”

How pipo take react

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Notes Professor Phakeng write to take encourage di students

Plenty reactions don follow di viral video. Some hail di Vice Chancellor as ogbonge leader, odas bash her, say na show off.

Some pipo even compare her to dia institution VC.

Wia dis foto come from, Mamokgethi Phakeng/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, P﻿ipo reaction to UTC Vice Chancellor gesture

Wia dis foto come from, Mamokgethi Phakeng/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, R﻿eactions to viral video

Who be Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng?

Wia dis foto come from, Mamokgethi Phakeng Wetin we call dis foto, Wetin to know about di Vice-Chancellor, University of Cape Town

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng begin her term for office as Vice-Chancellor of di University of Cape Town on 1 July 2018.

She get PhD for Mathematics Education from di University of di Witwatersrand and she be one of leading scholars for mathematics education globally.

She get ova 80 research papers and five edited volumes don dey published.

She don dey invited to deliver ova deliver ova 30 keynote/plenary toks for international conferences, and as a visiting professor for universities around di world.

Kgethi, as she dey popularly known, don win plenty awards for her research and community work, wey include di Order of di Baobab (Silver) wey di President of South Africa confer on her for April 2016.

For August 2014, CEO magazine name her di most influential woman in academic for Africa. for 2020, she dey included for Forbes’ inaugural list of di 50 Most Powerful Women in Africa.

For August 2016, she receive di Prestigious Businesswoman of di Year award for di education category.

For 2008 she become di first South African black researcher to receive appointment as toco-chair, one study wey di International Commission on Mathematical Instruction commission.

For September 2022 she receive di inaugural Africa Education Medal award, wey di T4 Education give her “an outstanding individual wey don demonstrate impact, leadership, and advocacy for di field of education”. Dem tok.

she get two honorary Doctorates: Honorary Doctorate in Science wey di University of Bristol confer on her July 2019 in recognition of her leadership role in mathematics education for South Africa and an honorary Doctorate for Education wey di University of Ottawa confer on 7th June dis year sake of say she inspire leadership and passionate public advocacy for mathematics education wey don get catalytic effect in South Africa.

Kgethi na fellow of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) and di African Academy of Sciences (AAS).

She be philanthropist. She start di Adopt-a-learner Foundation for 2004, one non profit organization wey she start for 2004 and she dey provide financial and educational support to students from township and rural areas wey wan get higher education qualifications.