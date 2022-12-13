US charge FTX founder wit defrauding investors afta dem arrest am for Bahamas

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

one hour wey don pass

Di US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) don charge Sam Bankman-Fried wit "arrange of one scheme to defraud investors" for di failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Di former FTX boss bin chop arrest on Monday.

Oga Bankman-Fried build "house of cards on top foundation of deception" SEC Chair Gary Gensler tok.

E say di alleged fraud be call for oda platforms say mak dem comply wit US laws.

Di SEC bin charge Bankman-Fried wit violating di anti-fraud provisions of di Securities Act of 1933 and di Securities Exchange Act of 193

How dem arrest Bankman-Fried for Bahamas

Sam Bankman-Fried bin chop arrest for Di Bahamas on Monday according to di kontri attorney general.

Police say Oga Bankman-Fried, 30, bin dey arrested for "financial offences" against laws for di US and Di Bahamas.

Last month FTX bin file for bankruptcy for di US, leaving many users unable to withdraw dia funds.

According to one court filing last month, FTX owe dia 50 largest creditors almost $3.1bn (£2.5bn).

E never dey clear how much pipo wey get funds for di exchange go get back for di end of bankruptcy proceedings - though many experts don warn say e fit be one small fraction of wetin dem suppose deposit.

Di FTX exchange dey allow customers to trade normal money for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Oga Bankman-Fried once dey viewed as one young version of legendary US investor Warren Buffett, and as recently as late October get net worth estimated for more dan $15bn.

E don become well known for Washington DC as one political donor, mostly to Democratic politicians or groups, wey dey support pandemic prevention and improved crypto regulation.

Oga Bankman-Fried go dey for custody "according to our nation Extradition Act," di Attorney General of di Bahamas tok for one statement.

"Earlier dis evening, Bahamian authorities arrest Samuel Bankman-Fried sake of di request of di US Government, based on one sealed indictment filed by di SDNY [Southern District of New York]. We expect to move to unseal di indictment in di morning and will get more to say dat time," di US Attorney office for Manhattan tok for tweet.

Wall Street regulators also say dem go take action against Oga Bankman-Fried.

"We commend our law enforcement partners for working to di arrest of Oga Sam Bankman-Fried for di Bahamas on federal criminal charges," US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official Gurbir Grewal tok for statement.

"Di Securities and Exchange Commission don separately authorise charges wey relate to Oga. Bankman-Fried violations of our securities laws, wey go dey filed publicly tomorrow for di Southern District of New York," e add.

Oga Bankman-Fried bin dey due to testify about di collapse of FTX before di US Congress on Tuesday.

However, e go now dey unable to testify, according to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, wey tok for one statement say she dey suprise to hear say e don chop arrest.

Oga Bankman-Fried lawyer no immediately reply to one BBC request for comment.

FTX, di owner and operator of di FTX.COM cryptocurrency exchange, dey founded for 2019 by Oga Bankman-Fried, one former Wall Street trader and ex-Google employee Gary Wang.

E don become di second largest crypto exchange for di world, trading about $10bn of cryptocurrencies per day.

But on 11 November FTX bin file for bankruptcy protection afta users pull $6bn from di platform inside three days and rival exchange Binance abandon one rescue deal. For di same time, Oga Bankman-Fried resign as FTX chief executive.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Sam Bankman-Fried: I don't know what the future will hold, but I want to pay people back", Duration 5,12 05:12 Wetin we call dis Video, Sam Bankman-Fried: I no sabi wetin di future go hold, but I want to pay pipo back

When e follow di BBC tok , Oga Bankman-Fried bin acknowledge say mistakes shelle for di firm, but try to distance imself from accusations of illegal activity.

"I no knowingly commit fraud, I no think say I commit fraud, I no want any of dis to happen. I certainly no dey nearly as competent as I think say I be," e bin tell di BBC.