Names, faces of all Boko Haram terrorists wey escape Kuje prison

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Correction Service

8 July 2022, 10:59 WAT New Informate 20 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Correction Service don release di faces of Boko Haram members and terrorists wey escape from di Kuje prison break on Tuesday night.

Di Prison service on Friday release 68 names wit dia fotos and details.

Officials say dem go release more names of wanted prisoners wey run out of Kuje prison in Abuja, di nation political capital.

Defence Minister Bashir Salihi Magashi confam to BBC Pidgin on Wednesday morning, say na gunmen suspected to be terrorists break into di prison.

Of di 879 escapee prisoners, about 443 of dem dey recaptured and some voluntarily return. Toktok pesin for interior ministry Umar Abubakar tok.

And helicopter patrols dey pursue odas to return while security guards also catch some, Nigerian goment officials wey visit di prison tok.

Magashi and di Permanent Secretary Shuaib Belgore blame Boko Haram insurgents for di prison break.

But di NCS for post on dia official social media handle for Facebook release di faces and names of those wey escape.

“Faces of Boko Haram/ Terrorist wey escape from Kuje Medium Security Custodial Center on Tuesday 5th July at about 2200hrs,” di service write for di post.

US, UK warn dia citizens about Abuja afta Kuje prison break, locals dey fear 6 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NCS Wetin we call dis foto, NCS for post on dia official social media handle for Facebook release di faces and names of those wey escape

Wia dis foto come from, NCS

UK and US Embassy travel warning about Abuja

According to di US embassy, all dia citizens gatz dey aware of dia surrounding, keep lw profile, cari proper identification and review dia personal security.

"Always drive wit your windows rolled up and di doors locked, and avoid large gatherings and protests..

"...review alternative travel routes in case of unexpected protests or unrest, always keep your door locked even wen you dey house" di statement read.

United Kingdom High Commission bin don already warn im kontri pipo make dem dey cautious to travel to nineteen (19) states for Nigeria.

Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

Di embassy also advise di pipo to only do essential travel to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa , Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, within 20km of di border with Niger for Kebbi State

Abia and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Plateau, and Taraba states dey di list of di UK High Commission travel warning.

'We still dey fear , we no know wetin to expect'

Wetin we call dis foto, Empty Street for Shetuko Area Kuje, wey dey back of di prison

Residents of Kuje, di Area Council wey di Kuje Prison facility alias Correctional Centre dey, for Abuja, di Nigerian capital say uptil now fear dey catch dem.

Patience Babale na mother of one, wey dey live for Shetuko Area, Kuje, her street according to her dey back of di Kuje prison.

She share her tori wit BBC Pidgin say over 24 hours wey di kasala happun she and her family neva fit sleep well till now.

"Me I dey fear, evriwia dey quiet, e get church wey dey near my house, em ey normally come out for 5.30 am prayers evri morning but today dem no come out, evribodi still dey fear."

She add say wetin dey fear dem pass na di suspected Boko Haram militants and di criminal inmates wey fit dey around dem.

According to her, her neigbour tok say she hear some of di inmates noise as dem dey try to escape for back of her house, and her neigbour house na three houses away from her own.

"We know say some of dem fit still dey hang around, helicopters still dey fly around"

Madam Patience say di tin don affect her daily schedule as evritin around her environment don shut down.

"My son school send letter say dem don close till further notice, di Goment school near my house don shutdown too, even shop to buy Bread sef no dey.

I still dey get headache, I neva fit sleep, e dey terrifying and devasting, I no wish my enemy dis kain tin"

'I warn security agencies before Kuje prison attack’

Tukur Mamu wey be publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper for Kaduna state inside northern Nigeria say na di same group wey attack train passengers.

Di train attack happun four months ago carry out di attack on Kuje prison on Tuesday and e bin warn security agencies.

Na Mamu dey negotiate with Boko Haram/ISWAP regarding Kaduna-Abuja train victims and don help secure release of some of di passengers.

According to di publisher wey do press release, e give adequate warning to security agencies about imminent attack on Kuje prisons and oda facilities but nothing was done.

“I get info say tendency dey for dem to attack Kuje prisons and oda facilities of interest to dem and I share dis information with security agencies and committee wey chief of defence staff form.”

“I confam without doubt say na di same group wey attack Kaduna train passengers carry out dis Kuje prison attack and I get indication of wetin go happun and i share di info to authorities.”

Mamu say e dey withdraw im services as negotiator with di terrorists as im life dey under threat despite encouragement to continue di ‘good work’ wey im dey do by im principal Sheik Ahmad Gumi.

“My life dey under threat na why I dey withdraw my services as negotiatior for release of di train passengers.”

Meanwhile, ISWAP don release video of di prison attack after dem claim responsibility for wetin happun for Kuje.

Di 38 seconds video wey don dey circulate for social media carry caption wey tok say ‘fighters of Islamic state attack Kuje prison freeing plenty prisoners’.

Nigerian Authorities neva tok anything regarding di video at dis time.

Wia be Kuje?

Kuje na Area Council for Abuja, e no too far from di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Na 26 kilometres to di Airport and approximately 48-50 kilometres to di main town.

If you dey come into Abuja from di Airport you go drive pass di entrance to Kuje from di express through Airport Road.

Kuje na a very calm Area Council, wey dey rich in fruits and vegetables.

Di Correctional Centre dey inside inside of Kuje, e no dey along di road so no be something wey you fit see as you dey drive pass.