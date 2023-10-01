Di best diet for thin pesin wey wan add weight

25 minutes wey don pass

"But you dey very skinny you fit wear any swimsuit."

Wen Liliana Carvajal hear dis tok for one Miami store, she try to imagine situation wia salesperson fit tell customer: "You too fat sotey..."

Dis mata far from di koko of di case.

For environment wia e be like say everybody wan dey thin, e dey difficult to imagine say for some pipo, dis fit be problem, or even make dem get low self-esteem.

Diet high in healthy fats

Except for di case of disorders, like rickets disease or eating disorders like anorexia, to dey over thin no fit affect your health.

But, e still get why pipo go wan add weight, like di desire to get bigger muscle, to fit compete more for some kain sports, to compensate for lack of appetite or to look healthier.

How pesin fit achieve dis? Dis no be about devouring bags of chips, junk food, foods wey get high saturated fat, cakes or drinking sugary sodas, experts warn.

Although pipo wit thin and fast-metabolism get more chance dan odas wen e come to calories, good diet dey important for dem too.

Nutritionists recommend make you make plan wey you settle down tink well den try gain weight gradually until you reach healthy weight for your height and age.

Linda Bobrof, na professor of nutrition for University of Florida, she tell BBC Mundo say e dey advisable to eat at least three meals a day, wit snacks throughout di day.

"Foods wey high for calories and nutrients also dey high in fat, but di important tin na to choose di right type of fat," she tok.

Nuts, peanuts, seeds, peanut or almond butter, avocados, hummus and oils na excellent sources of healthy vegetable fats, e dey rich in nutrients and calories.

Animal fats dey provide nutrients plus di same amount of calories as vegetable fats, but dem also contain saturated fats wey fit to increase bad cholesterol.

Di purpose na to choose food wey get vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and calories, so that every bite dey rich in nutrients.

Muscle mass gain

Anoda reason why pipo fit wan add weight na di need to increase muscle mass.

Athletes and sportsmen wey wan get more muscle need to get enough calories and combine dem with proper training to make sure dem get di weight for di right part of dia body.

According to sports nutritionist Gavin Allinson, di best foods for building muscle mass na di ones wey high for lean protein, like chicken and white fish.

"You need to combine dis food dem wit high-GI carbohydrates, like white rice and quinoa, for di meal wey follow exercise," im explain.

Pipo wey dey exercise plenty but no dey try get muscle mass gatz to eat healthy snacks once in a while to boost dia physical activity and maintain or gain weight.

Self-esteem issues

For dis world wia half of di Western population dey overweight, thin pipo wey dey struggle wit adding weight dey feel say most times pipo no dey rate dia concern as dem dey see dem as worry of small elite.

For Michelle Salem of Miami Beach, di insecurities wey she dey feel as pesin wey thin, for example, dey make her not to wear some kain cloth or not to stay inside her swimsuit in front of da pipo.

"E no easy for me to find di correct cloth to wear without going to children or youth department, and sometimes doctors don accuse me say I dey suffer from anorexia," she tell BBC Mundo.

Liliana Carvajal insist on dis point and explain say she dey mostly feel say pipo dey treat her as if she sick or be addict.