World Bank block finance to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ+ law

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

World Bank don sanction Uganda sake of di Anti-Homosexuality law wey di kontri pass in May.

For one statement, dem say dem no go approve any finance for Uganda becos say di law wey dem enact dey against di value of di bodi.

Uganda dismiss di move by di World Bank as unjust and hypocritical.

Im ambassador to di United Nations call di move super "draconian".

For one tweet, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare say time don reach to rethink di World Bank work methods and di board decisions.

For May, Uganda president Yoweri Museveni bin sign di anti-homosexuality law wia dem impose death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”. Di law also stipulate a 20-year jail term for any pesin wey dey promote homosexuality for di kontri.

Di World bank explain say dia vision na to eradicate poverty for everywia for di planet and na only wen e no dey restricted to any gender go make am dey successful.

“Inclusion and non-discrimination dey di heart of our work around di world and di law dey undermine our effort becos e dey contradicts our values,” World bank tok.

Wen di law bin dey enacted for Uganda, World bank reveal say dem send team go di kontri to go review di situation and how e go affect dem and e dey clear say dem go need “additional measures” to carry out any projects wey go align wit dia social and environmental standards.

World bank add say, “Our goal na to protect sexual and gender minorities from discrimination and exclusion for di projects wey we dey finance.”

Di new measures against Uganda currently dey under discussion wit di authorities, according to wetin di ogbonge bodi tok for dia statement.

Clearly, World Bank bin also mention say dem go test all di additional measures make dem confam say e dey effective. Until den, di bodi no go present any new public finance from Uganda to dia Board of Directors.

Uganda no dey comfortable wit sanction becos dem believe say no be only dem don pass di law.

According to di Uganda state minister for foreign affairs for Uganda Okello Oryem, di decision of World Bank dey unjust to dem becos say oda kontris also get di law.

"E get many Middle East kontris wey no dey tolerate homosexuals, some dey even hang dem. For di US, e get many states wey don pass di law as dem dey restrict pipo wey dey involve for same sex relations. Why be say na Uganda dem come dey pick on.”

Di Uganda representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare tok say na di best time wey dem go rethink di decision of World Bank be dis. Im add say di move by di ogbonge bodi no dey favourable and Ugandans need to start to dey rethink di decision of di board.

Homosexuality for Uganda and oda kontris

Uganda no be di only kontri wey dey punish pipo wey dey involve for same sex relations. Na about 63 oda kontris don enact punishment for offenders.

However, na Africa get di highest numbers of kontris wey don enact anti-LGBTQI law.

Kontris wey don sign di law include Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Chad, Egypt, Gambia, Ethiopia, Guinea, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Kenya, Liberia, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Qatar, UAE, Zimbabwe and many odas.