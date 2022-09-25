G﻿roovy, Sheggz and Hermes dey evicted from Big Brother Naija show

Wia dis foto come from, Others

50 minutes wey don pass

D﻿i latest housemates to comot di Big Brother Naija reality show na G﻿roovy, Sheggz and Hermes.

D﻿i three male housemates chop eviction from di Level Up house on Sunday ending dia chance to compete for di 100M naira prize.

D﻿is mean say five housemates wey be di finalists plus two riders remain as di season 7 of di African biggest reality show dey close.

C﻿hichi wey earlier for di week win di head of house game bin get immunity against eviction nomination and also get ogbonge power to save two housemates.

H﻿ead of House Chichi bin use her power to save Pyna and Daniella wey den leave every oda house for di eviction table.

D﻿i show wey dey popular among Nigerians youths dey always attract criticsim from some pipo who believe say di reality show dey promote reality.

Over di years, many Nigerians don criticise di show and many continue to see di show as "distraction" and something wey no dey add value to di society.

In 2019, one Islamic human rights organisation, di Muslim Rights Concern, Muric bin ask di Federal goment of Nigeria to ban di show.

Na 28 housemates start di Season 7 Level Up Big brother Naija show , wey begin on di 23rd and 24th of July, 2022.

Na 8 weeks housemates don spend for di house and di remaining housemates dey enta di 9th and final week.

H﻿ousemates wey don comot di show before

From di 28 housemates wey enta di Level Up house, Beauty chop disqulification few weeks afta di show start.

Di housemates wey don comot so far by eviction na Christy O, Cyph, Khalid, Ilebaye, Kess, Pharmsavi, Amaka, Diana, Giddyfia, Doyin, Chomzy, Allysn, Dotun plus Modella-fake and Deji wey be fake housemate.

P﻿ast winners of di shows include, Katung Aduwak, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, Hazel Oyeze Onou.

