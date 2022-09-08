'I dey look mysef for mirror dey cry sometimes'

Naronate Akum Ngwa bin just dey 20 years dey sell food for side of di road wen one pesin shoot her for face.

"For 2018, wen di Anglophone crisis first start, dem bin dey do dis tin wey dem call ghost town."

Di Anglophone Crisis wey be di kasala between di English and French speaking part of Cameroon don dey go on since 2017 and five years on di kasala near slow down.

"Ghost town one mean say no pesin go fit comot house, na during dat time my mama come decide to carry us go one village, say we go dey safer for dia."

She bin no know say di move go change her life forever.

How bullet comot Naronate eye

Naronate, now 24, reveal say as she arrive for di village, she start to sell food like puff-puff and beans so money go dey hand.

"One day I sell finish, dey sleep for room because di work dey taya pesin, na so, some two boys come tell me say dem wan buy food but I tell dem say I don finish, afta an hour di boys come back dey beg me say na ghost town, dem no fit find food again.

"Dem beg me make I cook and deliver jollof rice give dem and I accept. Wen I go wia dem say make I deliver na im I see say dem plenti pass di two pipo wey come buy food."

As she dey wait for her plates and di money for di food, na so "I just notice say my face dey down, my head dey hot and my younger ones dey cry," she recall.

"Na im I realise say dem don shoot me".

Naronate reveal say till now dem neva know why one of di boys wey she carry food go give, shoot am for face.

She tok say di pesin wey shoot am, na wia she go sell food give dem na im be di first time she go eva take eye see am.

"Pipo dem bin ask di boy why e shoot me and im say im no know, say na mistake but dat time till now, e neva write letter or carry phone call me say, im dey sorry for wetin im do".

Naronte later reveal say di pesin wey disfigure her face na member of militia wey dey fight against di Cameroon goment.

Till now dem neva arrest di pesin wey disfigure her face.

Naronate survive gunshot wound to di face

After di "accidental shooting", di next wahala dat time na how to carry am go hospital.

Dis na as for di village wey di incident occur, di ghost town mata still dey, and dem bin don ban di only means of transportation wey go fit carry am go hospital, okada.

She remember say afta di shooting all di pipo wey bin dey chop her food run comot and as crowd start to gada around am, "one of my customers wey dey among di group of boys wey run, feel bad, come back. Na im carry me go place wey I go fit siddon".

Afterwards, her uncle say make she go Cyprus, say di kontri dey help pipo wey dey affected by war, or those wey peace no dey di kontri.

So she go di kontri with hope say, dem go help am fix her eye.

How di gunshot change Naronate life

Naronte bin go through very bad period wey she bin dey consider to take her own life.

"In di beginning, wen I still get di bandage for face, I bin no get problem, but na wen di bandage wahala start"

She recall as tears dey fall from her face say, "I go look inside mirror sometimes and I go start to de cry, I even feel sometimes like make I just die.

"Howeva, na me be first pikin, I think of my three younger sisters plus my mama and papa how dem don suffer for me, and how dem till love and na wetin give me motivation to go on".

She say dating don dey hard for am and she don drop am for one corner, afta pesin wey she start dey see afta di incident treat her bad.

"I bin get one relationship afta dis incident, and di pesin bin treat me bad. Im make me feel bad about myself. So for now I no wan enta any kain relationship till I work on myself.

"So dat way, even if di pesin leave me, or treat me bad, I no think am say na because of my situation, make e be say me and di pesin no get dat connection", na wetin she tok about her love life.

How she enta TikTok with her tori

Wia dis foto come from, Naronate Akum

With di motivation from her family, she ginger start her own TikTok channel wey she dey use tell pipo her tori.

She say she don get plenti love and admiration from pipo wey hear her tori through di platform.

"To dey share my tori give pipo give me more confidence, imagine, pesin tell me for di platform say I dey give dem hope. I feel more encouraged and sometimes more happy sef."

As at now, wetin she dey find na prosthetic eye to help am feel like her self again.

And di Cyprus wey she don go to help am nea come through yet.

She say because her desperation, pipo don come wey don use am chop.

"Some pipo go come say dem be NGO say make I do video for dem, make dem help me gada money, I go do am send and dem go share am collect d money, come block me or no dey ansa me again".

W﻿etin to know about di Anglophone kasala

Since October 2017, Cameroon don dey engulfed by deadly conflict. Di kasala dey rooted in di colonisation of Cameroon by both di French and British goments – and di two languages wey come with am, French and English.

Today, di kasala na between Cameroon military and separatist forces from di two anglophone North-West and South-West regions.

In response, more dan 30 armed separatist groups don form to fight for one independent nation wey dem call Ambazonia.

One self-declared Interim Goment of Ambazonia also don emerge and dey run largely by Anglophone Cameroonians wey dey live for Europe and di United States.

Separatists dey known locally as “di boys” and consider demselves “restorationists” or “freedom fighters”. Representatives from di Cameroonian goment refer to dem as “terrorists” in public statements.