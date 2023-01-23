Methodist church first female Bishop for Nigeria - All you need know

Wia dis foto come from, Bishop Nkechi Nwosu

23 January 2023, 12:31 WAT New Informate 16 minutes wey don pass

Nkechi Nwosu don officially become di first female Bishop for Methodist Church for Nigeria.

Dem Ordain Bishop Nwosu for Christ Methodist Cathedral Church Jos.

Dem say di church service na to formalise di decision of dia biennial Conference wey bin take place last year.

Na for dia wey dem elect Right Reverend Nkechi Nwosu as di Bishop of Jos.

Methodist Church Nigeria na Connexional Episcopal Church wey dey headed by a Prelate.

Di church membership size dey about two million across di kontri.

Dis na all you need to know about di first female Bishop for Methodist Church for Nigeria.

Bishop Nkechi Nwosu early life

Dem born Bishop Nkechi Udunma Nwosu for Yaba, Lagos State on 18th February, 1955.

Her papa and mama name na Golden and Agnes Okoronkwo.

Nwosu attend Ovim Girls Secondary School, Ovim, for Abia State,.

Na for Ovim Girls her leadership qualities begin show right from her days dia, for dia, she later become di school Senior Prefect.

Afta she finish secondary school, she gain admission to University of Nigeria, Nsukka and graduate wit Bsc in Microbiology.

She bin work wit Plateau State Ministry of Health wia dem deploy her to di State School of Nursing as a lecturer.

Nwosu get Masters degree for Medical Enthomology and Parasitology from University of Jos.

She later go back to University of Jos for her Ph.D programme in Zoology (Parasitology) na dia she obtain a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Zoology (Parasitology).

How Nwosu Bishop journey for Methodist church start?

Wia dis foto come from, Bishop Ngozi Nwosu

Bishop Nwosu journey to become Nigeria first female Bishop start for Methodist Theological Institute for Sagamu.

Before she attend MTI, she bin hold different position for Women fellowship.

Na for MTI she train as Tent-Making Deaconess wia she collect Diploma in Theology.

Afta two years of probation, dem ordain her as deaconess for Okitipupa to join di Deaconess Order.

She still push to become Reverend Minister, to qualify for dat one she attend Methodist Theological Institute (MTI), Umuahia.

She pass out of MTI for 2002 na dia dem commission her as a Deacon.

Na for Hoarse Memorial Methodist Church, Yaba, dem ordain her August 28, 2005.

Afta dem ordain her she become di first female Reverend Minister for Methodist Church Nigeria.

Den for August 2014, she also become di first female to be preferred as a Presbyter.

Few years later na im she become Nigeria first Methodist Bishop for Christ Methodist Cathedral Church.

See some of di oda records she don break

She be di first ordained female Priest

Di first female Cathedral Administrator

Di first female Synod Secretary

Family life

She dey married to Barrister Obiy J. Nwosu, im be di Lay President Emeritus, Diocese of Jos.