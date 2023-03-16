Video show di moment Russian fighter jet hit US drone ontop Black Sea

Di US military don release di video of one Russian jet wey crash into one of im drones ontop di Black Sea.

Di US say di damage to di large drone mean say dem gatz bring am down into di water near Crimea on Tuesday.

Russia denied say im Su-27 fighter jet clip di propeller of di drone, but di video appears to back up di American version of events.

E dey in di interest of di Pentagon to release dis video - to verify im version of events.

Di BBC neva see di events before or afta di collision. Di US first say di confrontation last around 30-40 minutes, but di released footage lasts for less than one minute.

Declassified video wey show moment wey US drone encounter wit Russian jet

On Wednesday night, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin say: "We remain confident for di facts wey we don gada so far."

E say then di Pentagon bin dey find di video dem fit release. E no dey unusual for militaries to take some time to declassify video footage before dem make am public.

Oga Austin bin previously describe di action of Russia as dangerous and reckless - and e be like dem don back up di edited video wey dem release.

One feed from one camera dem fit under di fuselage of di surveillance drone show one Russian Su-27 dey make two extremely close passes while dem release wetin appear to be fuel as e approach.

For di first pass e be like dem tamper wit di lens of di camera. Di second pass dey even closer - scata di video feed from di aircraft dem dey control remotely.

Wen di foto return we fit see one blade of di propeller of di drone for di back of di aircraft don bend out of shape.

Russia don claim say di drone dey approach im territory, but all we fit see from di video na sea, sky and cloud.

Di US insist say dem dey operate di drone for international air space. However, Moscow appear to suggest on Tuesday say e don impose one unilateral no-fly zone ova di region as part of im invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador to di US Anatoly Antonov say di drone get "boundaries of di temporary airspace regime wey dem establish for di special military operation".

For one statement dem release hours afta di crash, di US say Russian jets dump fuel on di drone many times before di collision.

Pentagon tok-tok pesin Brig Gen Pat Ryder tell reporters di drone dey "unflyable and uncontrollable", add say di collision also likely spoil di Russian aircraft.

Russia defence ministry say di drone crash afta one "sharp manoeuvre", and say e bin dey fly wit im transponders (communication devices) turned off.

Di Kremlin also neva respond to di release of di US video. On Wednesday Russia security council secretary Nikolai Patrushev say dem dey make attempt to find and retrieve di remnants of di drone.

On Thursday, we see Russian ships for di site of di downed drone on di Black Sea, US media report am.

Senior Washington official John Kirby say di US dey also search for di aircraft, but stress am say if Russia beat dem to it, "e go reduce dia ability to gbab useful intelligence ".