Kano court confam ‘Good Friday’ deadline to kill rooster wey dey disturb neighbour

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One rooster wey dem hold for cage on a farm on 23 January, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

one hour wey don pass

Baba Jibo Ibrahim wey be tok tok pesin for Kano state courts confam to BBC News Pidgin say magistrate court for di state don order one cock owner to slaughter di animal by Friday after neighbour complain.

According to Baba Jibo na one Mallam Yusuf wey dey stay Jaen area inside Kano city bring complain come court say e no dey fit sleep as im neighbour get one rooster wey dey always crow.

Mallam Isyaku Shuaibu na di rooster owner and get summon from court immediately after di complain.

“Na after e bring di complain come na im we ask Mallam Isyaku to appear and e no waste time come.”

“After e hear about di complain e tell di judge say im plan already na to slaughter di rooster on Good Friday holiday and immediately di judge ask am to make sure e carry out im plan on dat day so dat im neighbour go get rest.”

Magistrate Halima Wali na im judge di mata and she dispense justice in just a matter of days.

Another interesting angle to di tori according to di court tok tok pesin be say di rooster owner immediately accept say na im rooster get fault.

“E tok say e bin buy di rooster to enjoy am during Good Friday and now with di judge order e go hasten to slaughter am so dat nobody go complain of noise again.”

‘Na strange case we dey get once in a while’

Baba Jibo say e don tey wey dem get dis kain strange case wey involve animal.

“Di one I fit remember na one wey happun few years ago when one man come court to complain about im neighbour wey get dog wey disturb im peace.”

“At di end judge order the owner to get proper licence and to make sure say di dog no dey comot.”

E tok say court na place for anybody to pursue im rights.

Tori of sheep and Nigeria Police

Just last year Nigeria Police comot to deny say dem detain sheep wey fish seller report to dem say dey always eat im fish.

Tok tok pesin of Borno Police Command Kamilu Mohammed tell BBC News Pidgin say wetin happun be say di fish seller come meet Police to report how di animals dey always disturb im business by eating fish wey e suppose dey sell.

Some media for Nigeria bin report how Police arrest and detain di sheep wey go eat fishes of one man wey dey sell.

“So after im report na normal procedure say we go first get hold of di animals before di owner go come for di case so na wetin happun be dat, nothing like say we detain di animals.”