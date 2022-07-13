Man die afta drinking one bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes

Getty Images

Police don begin torchlight di death of one man wey collapse, die afta im take part for alcohol drinking competition.

Di man die afta drinking one whole bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes.

E do am just to win R200 or £10 for one alcohol store for Limpopo, South Africa.

Tok tok pesin for di police Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo tell local tori pipo Sowetan Live say;

Dem “take am go local clinic, wia dem certify am dead.”

Mojapelo add say oda customers of di store bin follow participate for di competition to drink one German drink wit 35% spirit.

Di man wey from Mashamba village go contest for fastest drinker competition for one alcohol store collapse. E tok,

Na afta drinking di whole bottle within two minutes. Di police official tok.

Wen pesin drink too much alcohol and within short time e go become alcohol poisoning.

Why drinking alcohol too much at once fit kill

Drinking alcohol too much, too quickly dey very dangerous to di body.

Alcohol poisoning fit automatically stop your body movement or wetin oyibo dey call impairment of motor movement.

E fit affect your ability to make decision, your self-control and many oda functions of your body wey fit increase your risk to harm yourself or odas around you.

US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIH) say alcohol poisoning dey happun wen too much alcohol dey inside your blood.

Particularly wen e dey sotay areas of your brain wey dey control di basic life support functions for your body – like breathing, heart beat and temperature control – begin to stop work.

Symptoms of alcohol poisoning

Symptoms of alcohol poisoning include convulsion, vomiting, seizures.

Oda signs include slow breathing (we you breath less dan eight times inside one minute) and irregular breathing (gap of more than 10 seconds between breaths).

Low body temperature, unconsciousness and no fit wake up na oda signs.

For very serious level like in di case of di man from SA, alcohol poisoning fit to lead to coma and death.

National Institutes of Health say, wetin fit cause poisoning from alcohol sotay e put pesin life for danger depend from pesin to pesin.

E fit be age, or say di pesin no fit tolerate alcohol (no get head for alcohol), speak of drinking, weda you be man or woman, speed of drinking.