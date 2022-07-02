How dad allegedly kill teenage daughter as e run over her wit car in anger

Wia dis foto come from, Police

one hour wey don pass

One teenager die afta her papa run over her twice wit car as im dey vex sake of one family break-up.

Di murder trial start as Nigel Malt deny say im kill im 19 year old daughter, Lauren Malt, outside dia house for West Winch, Norfolk for UK wia she dey live wit her mama and siblings.

Im bin don first threaten her boyfriend before im reverse into her, na so di jury hear di mata for court.

Di 44-year-old bin dey estranged from im family.

Tori be say court bin don oga Malt bail wit conditions make e no show face for dia home or im wife workplace afta she report am for assault for April 2021.

How Malt kill im daughter?

During di day on 23 January, im come di house for Leete Way but nobody answer di door.

E later drive go im wife workplace wia im make 19 phone calls to her home, wia Lauren and her boyfriend bin dey, before im come go back dia.

Andrew Jackson wey be prosecuting lawyer say Oga Malt threaten Lauren boyfriend wit a crowbar before im "reverse e car into and use am jam im daughter".

"Afta im knock her to di ground, im reverse di car ontop her head," di barrister tok.

"E stop, then e drive di car forward again over her body.

"Dis actions kill Lauren Malt, and later examination of her body show say she get wound, lacerations and crushing injuries to her head, shoulder, arms and legs," e tok.

‘You don kill her’

Na "drinking, drug-taking, anger" cause di kasala for im relationship, di lawyer tok.

Afta im don "fail in his bid to inflict violence" on Lauren boyfriend and she tell am to go home, "e dey totally consumed wit serious vex".

Afta e run over im daughter, one witness shout "you don kill her".

Di jury hear am for one video dem record at about 19:25 GMT, di defendant tok: "No call di police."

Instead, im put di dying daughter indie im car and drive am go di shop wia im wife bin dey work.

Oga Jackson say CCTV footage from outside di shop show Karen Malt "desperately dey try to comfort Lauren".

Di defendant later drive im daughter go di hospital, dem tell di court.

Meanwhile, di lawyer wey dey defend Oga Malt, Allison Summers QC, don suggest say wetin happun na accident and im ask di jurors to consider if Oga Malt "actually see im daughter at or near to di back of im car".

She said im " fit dey under di influence of alcohol" and im bin don "reverse at speed and in temper, no be to kill or to cause im daughter serious harm".