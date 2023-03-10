How Boko Haram kill 29 fishermen for Borno state

Wetin we call dis foto, One of di survivors on top hospital bed

52 minutes wey don pass

For di pipo of Dikwa town for Borno state inside northeast Nigeria, Wednesday 8 March 2023 na date wey dem go forever remember for di wrong reasons after suspected Boko Haram members kill 29 of dia pipo.

At di moment na condolence visit dey happun all across di town as many families dey affected by di killings.

Di Shehu of Dikwa, Borno state goment and some politicians don reach di families to condole with dem.

For residents of Borno wetin happun bring back memories of November 2020 when Boko Haram massacre over 70 rice farmers as dem dey work for dia farms.

Many pipo bin dey analyse say in recent times di strength of Boko Haram don reduce due to efforts from Nigeria military but dis latest attack show say dem still dey and still remain a threat to peace for northeast region.

For over 10 years now northeastern part of Nigeria neva enjoy lasting peace due to di presence of Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Aftica Province (ISWAP).

Wetin we call dis foto, Residents of Dikwa as dem dey pray for dia pipo wey die from di attack

Resident of Dikwa tok about di incident

One resident of Dikwa wey no wan make we mention im name say Wednesday bin start as a normal day for dia town wia many pipo na fishermen.

“Our pipo dey go catch fish for Mukdolo and na something wey we dey do for plenty years now.”

“On Wednesday our brothers as usual comot to go fish and na after dem finish dem dey sort dia catches na im di wahala start.”

“Boko Haram just open fire killing many pipo, some run enta bush and neva return.”

Di resident say na over 35 pipo and dem still dey wait for some of dia brothers wey escape to return home.

Police confam, say investigations dey go on

ASP Sani Kamilu na tok tok pesin for Borno Police Command and e confam to BBC News Pidgin say na 29 lose dia lives for di attack.

E also yarn say at di moment security pipo dey continue to do investigations on top di mata.

“Di incident happen on the 8/3/2023 some fishermen dey attacked for mukdolo village in gamboru ngala.”

“29 people lost their lives and 9 were seriously injured.” Di officer tok.

United Nations condemn di attack

Di United Nations condemns di ambush and brutal killing of di fishermen.

Inside statement, di United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Oga Matthias Schmale condole di bereaved families.

“Dis deeply shocking attack na another horrific reminder of di real threats of violence and insecurity wey IDPs and oda pipo wey dey affected by more than 13 years of di non-international armed conflict for di region continue to face daily for dia struggle to survive. Di village of Mukdolo don dey abandoned prior to di attack due to di activities of non-state armed groups,” di statement tok.

Oga Schmale call State authorities to speedily investigate di crime and swiftly bring di perpetrators to justice. E also remind parties to di conflict to adhere to dia obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians from harm.

Di UN say di extremist violence since 2009 don leave more dan 350,000 pipo dead and displaced millions of odas.

Horrors of di past for northeastern Nigeria

Wetin we call dis foto, Muhammad Zakaria wey dey represent di area for Borno Assembly visit injured for hospital on Thursday

For 14 years now since di start of Boko Haram, no region for Nigeria don suffer like di north east because apart from di number of pipo killed, di ones wey di kasala also displace plenty wella.

Tori dey of di time Boko Haram kill over a 100 pipo for some villages or towns not to talk of bombings of mosques and churches wey kill plenti pipo.

Just two years ago Boko Haram attack Zabarmari town rice farmers wia dem use knife cut di throats of over 70 of dem.