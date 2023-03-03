Mama wey kill her five children don die on her request

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Lhermitte seen in court before her conviction for 2008

Dem don put to death, one Belgian woman wey kill her five children at her own request, 16 years afta di killings.

Genevieve Lhermitte kill her son and four daughters, aged three to 14, for di town of Nivelles on 28 February 2007, wen dia papa no dey around.

She later try to take her own life but she fail, and she end up call emergency services for help.

Di 56-year-old bin dey sentenced to life in prison for 2008, bifor dem move am to one psychiatric hospital for 2019.

For Belgium di law allow for pipo to choose to say make dem kill dem if dem dey suffer from "unbearable" psychological, and not just physical, suffering wey dem no fit heal.

Di pesin must dey conscious of dia decision and must dey able to express dia wish for reasoned and consistent manner.

"Na dis specific procedure Madam Lhermitte follow, wit di various medical opinions wey e don receive," her lawyer tok.

Psychologist Emilie Maroit tell di RTL-TVI channel say Lhermitte likely chose to die on 28 February for one "symbolic gesture in respect for her children".

"E fit also be for her to finish wetin she start, becos basically she bin want to end her life wen she kill dem," di psychologist say.

Di incident bin shake di kontri for 2007

Di quintuple murders for 2007, and di subsequent trial, rock Belgium.

During di trial Lhermitte lawyers argue say she dey mentally disturbed and dem no suppose send her to prison. But di jury find her guilty of premeditated murder and sentence her to life in jail.

For 2010 Lhermitte file one civil lawsuit dey demand up to three million euros (£2,655,840) from one former psychiatrist, claim say im "inaction" fail to prevent di murders, but she end up abandoning di legal battle afta 10 years.

For 2022, some 2,966 pipo die via euthanasia for Belgium, na increase of 10% compare to di one for 2021.

Cancer still remain di most common reason, but officials for nearly three out of four requests wey di patient present "several types of suffering, both physical and psychological".