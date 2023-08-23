Tori say OPM Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere give 22 year old lady belle na lie - Church react

Wia dis foto come from, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere/Facebook

Tori say Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere give one 22 year old lady belle na lie, di church tok.

Apostle Chinyere na im be di founder of one popular church for Nigeria Omega Power Ministry alias 'Doctor Jesus'.

For one video wey don already go viral on social media, one lady wey identify herslef as Loveth claim say di pastor allegedly force am into relationship and impregnate am.

Tori be say pipo wey dey close to di Apostle see wetin Loveth tok as blackmail.

Loveth claim say she be 18 years wen di pastor allegedly start di relationship wit am between March and April 2019 despite say she don dey engaged and she dey plan her marriage dat time.

Loveth alleged say di pastor make love wit am on multiple occasions and refuse to use protection despite say she bin buy protection for am wit moni wey im allegedly give am.

Di lady also claim say di pastor allegedly ask am to pin di pregnancy on di pesin wey she wan marry. But di church say all di allegation na lie.

BBC Pidgin reach out to di church and one of di officials wey no want make we mention her name say wetin dey happun na blackmail.

'Dem wan tarnish Apostle image'

Wia dis foto come from, CHIBUZOR GIFT CHINYERE

Di church official alleged say na one young man wey request for financial assistance from Apostle Chinyere connive wit Loveth to tarnish di pastor image.

She say sake of say di young man no get di money wey im ask for, e turn imsef to blogger and im and Loveth allegedly come up wit di tori wey dey circulate on social media.

"Sake of say im wan tarnish di man image, im go as far as turning imsef to blogger," di official tok.

On di claim say Loveth bin dey live for Apostle Chinyere house for Rivers State, Port Harcourt, wia di church headquarters dey, di official say di only pipo wey dey live for di pastor house na domestic workers.

On im own Facebook page, Apostle Chinyere no tok about di mata but im only share link of one tori wey Leadership publish on 22 August.

Di tori tok say some journalists bin hold press conference for Abuja to express concern sake of attempts to use blackmail against di man of God.

Di newspaper report say during di media parley, Chris Aku and Ogbonna Lucky tok say dem refuse to dey manipulated for bad purpose.

Dem tok say some pipo approach dem to write damaging reports about Apostle Chinyere.

Sexual misconduct allegations against men of God for Nigeria and around di world na sometin wey dey always cast Christianity in bad light.

Wen dis kain tori break, e dey always spark social media conversation about how some men of God dey drag Christianity for mud.

In many occassions di pipo wey dey accuse di clergy men no dey fit substantiate dia claims.

For 2017, one Canada-based musician, Stephanie Otobo bin accuse Apostle Johnson Suleman say she bin start one relationship with am for 2015 and e impregnate and dump her.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, later react to di accusation and deny ever having anything to do with Stephanie Otobo.

For di same Rivers State, one pastor bin chop death by hanging for multiple murders.

Di general overseer of di Altar of Solution and Healing Assembly chop di sentence sake of say im kill im choir mistress, Concilia Ezenwa, wey im give belle.

For July 2023 police for Rumuji Division, Rivers State arrest a 55-year-old resident pastor of one new generation church for Ndele community, Emohua Local Goment area, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.