Ghana traders suspend dia strike action

Wia dis foto come from, Favour Nunoo/BBC

Traders for Ghana suspend dia five day strike action which make dem lock dia shops.

De traders who be members of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) decide to lock dia shops in de Central Business District to protest de economic woes and cedi depreciation which dey affect business.

“De dollar no stabilize, e still dey go up wey e be scary. Make we go den open wanna shops so say we fit trade and take care of our family” GUTA President Jospeh Obeng talk members.

“You for benchmark your goods with de flying dollar and revise your prices wit de rate as e dey change” he add.

Ghana Prez Committee to handle concerns of traders

Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo yeste meet plus GUTA executives over dia strike action.

During de meeting, he give assurance say en govment go address de economic issues and dollar concerns dem raise.

Sake of that he set up working committee wey go try find solutions give de traders.

De working committee dey consists of Ministry of Trade and Industry, National Security den GUTA, with de mandate to swiftly come find measures to solve de challenges GUTA dey complain about.

Why GUTA lock dia shops for Accra

De traders, mainly members of GUTA say dem go keep dia shops locked for five days as part of de protest to register dia displeasure towards govment.

According to dem, de depreciating cedi, economic woes, inflation den tins be reasons dem lock dia shops to send signal to govment say dem bore.

One shop assistant for Accra, Kingsley talk BBC Pidgin say de rate at which de cedi dey depreciate against de dollar dey worry.

“Business no dey go on, if you give customer proforma invoice this week wey dem come the following week to buy de price change.”

“De customer go feel say you dey want cheat and but e be sake of de dollar go up wey if you sell at de price from de previous week you go make loss” he add.

President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng say de protest go drive home de urgency of de situation to govment.