Champions league - Wetin teams need for dis group stage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Five teams don already book dia place for di Champions League knockout stage - so which teams go to take di final 11 spots as we enta round five of matches for di group stage?

Manchester City don win dia group but Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham still get work to do.

Meanwhile, Celtic and Rangers, meanwhile, don already comot for Champions League although dem get chance of dropping into di Europa League.

Make we torchlight wetin each team need for dis season competition.

Champions League 2022/23 group table afta match day three 6th October 2022

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Qualified: Napoli

Already out: Rangers

Wednesday: Ajax vs Liverpool, Napoli vs Rangers (Kick off 8pm WAT)

Liverpool just need a point for Amsterdam to seal dia place for di knockout stage. Dem probably need to win to maintain dia hopes to finish top of di group.

Ajax need to win by more dan one goal to keep dia hopes alive as dat go give dem a head-to-head advantage on di Reds if dem finish level on points.

Rangers hopes of third spot and Europa League go end if Ajax result beta pass dia own.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Qualified: Club Brugge

Wednesday: Club Brugge vs Porto (17:45pm), Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen (8pm)

Porto fit book dia place for di last 16 if dem win and Atletico Madrid no win.

But Atletico victory go mean say qualification now dey dia hands as dem go face Porto for di final game.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Qualified: Bayern Munich

Already out: Viktoria Plzen

Wednesday: Inter vs Viktoria Plzen (5:45pm), Barcelona v Bayern Munich (8pm)

Barcelona fit don comot for Champions League before dem even play on Wednesday.

If Inter beat Viktoria Plzen den na dem go take di final knockout spot, thanks to dia head-to-head record against Barca.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Wednesday: Tottenham vs Sporting Lisbon, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille (both games na 8pm)

Spurs go qualify for di knockout stage wit one game to spare if dem beat Sporting.

If Spurs win, then Marseille fit also go through if dem beat Frankfurt, as dem get a better head-to-head advantage ova Sporting.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Tuesday: Salzburg vs Chelsea (5:45pm), Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan (8pm)

Chelsea know say if dem win for Austria dem go qualify for di last 16 - or if dem draw and Milan beat Dinamo Zagreb. Salzburg go qualify if dem win and Milan no win.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Qualified: Real Madrid

Already out: Celtic

Tuesday: Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid (both game go kick off by 8pm)

RB Leipzig go reach di last 16 if dem beat Real Madrid wey don already qualify already-and Shakhtar lose to Celtic.

Scottish champions Celtic must win to keep dia Europa League hopes alive.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Qualified: Manchester City

Tuesday: Sevilla vs Copenhagen (5:45pm), Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City (8pm)

Dortmund go qualify if dem beat City. A draw too go dey enough if Copenhagen no beat Sevilla.

Di German side fit even qualify before dem play if di oda game end for draw.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Tuesday: Benfica vs Juventus, Paris St-Germain vs Maccabi Haifa (both games na 8pm)

Benfica and PSG both know say a win for dia games go take dem through. If both matches end for draw di pair go also go through.

Juventus go need to win both of dia games to get any hope of going through.