'Im bin dey try run away wit di twins we get togeda' – Wife of man wey burn im five stepchildren

Di mama of di five children wey dia stepfather allegedly set on fire for Ondo state , Esther Ojo say her husband bin don first tok say im no want make di children stay wit am.

Authorities for Ondo state southwest of Nigeria confam say dem arrest di 54-year-old man afta im allegedly set ablaze im five step children on Friday night.

Three of di children die sake of di fire while two dey collect treatment for one goment owned medical facility for di area.

Police tok tok person for di state Odunlami Funmilayo, tell BBC say one of di pikin wey die bin burn beyond recognition.

Wen BBC later follow di mama tok , Madam Esther Ojo narrate how e happun tok say her husband bin come home dey vex and later go buy petrol keep for house, tell am say e dey carry am go work di next day.

‘Mummy fire dey burn’

Esther Ojo say dem bin dey sleep for night around 3am wen one of her pikin wey dey about 17 years shout from dia room say ‘mummy fire dey burn’.

“I bin no fit sleep dat night because wen my husband come house, I just notice say e dey vex.

“I greet am e no ansa me, but I see say for night im waka comot from house go buy petrol.

“E go hide di petrol tok say im wan use am go work di next day becos im be operator

“For night I notice say im no gree sleep, I ask am wetin happun but e tok say nothing. Me sef dey fear because I dey wonder wetin fit dey worry am.

Madam Esther say she later fall asleep around 3 am before she suddenly hear her first daughter dey shout from dia room say ‘mummy fire dey burn, fire dey burn.

She say by di time she stand up to go meet di children for dia room, she see say fire don dey burn dem and di first daughter tok say na daddy dem see wey stand for door pour something for dia bodi.

Wen Esther enta di room to go save di children and carry di youngest of dem, fire also catch her and she sustain minor injuries.

"﻿Wen fire burn me, I no fit save my child, na why she burn be dat", she tell BBC from di hospital bed wia she dey receive treatment.

'Im bin don tell me to carry di children go give dia papa'

Esther say she and Oga Ojo don dey married for about five years.

Before dia marriage she bin don get five children for anoda man before she later born twins for her present husband.

Felicia say im bin don complain before say make she carry di children go give dia papa

“I tell am say I no fit carry dem go becos e see say I don get children before im marry me

“E dey hard to leave di children alone for dia papa house becos im dey go work and nobodi go look afta dem wen im no dey house.

“And e tell me say im don hear.”

She tok extra give BBC say she and di suspect dey fight evriday , sometimes because of moni.

Im go dey complain say e no get enough money to feed us, she add.

She say di husband go most times dey complain say she don give all di food wey dey for house to her children.

She also say her husband bin dey try run away wit di twins wey dem born togeda before police arrest am.

“Nothing happun to di twins, Im don carry dem wan run comot for house but our neighbours bin don call police.

“Dem carry us go different hospital for Ondo but dem reject us, by di time wey di taxi driver return us back home, we see say im wan dey run wit di children wey I get for am.” She tok.

‘Dem kill my favourite child’, dia papa react

Oga Akinfolarin Liadi say im shock wen e receive call say im children dey involved for di fire incident.

“I cry wen I see dem for hospital. dem don ruin my children life.

“My favorite child die on our way to di hospital, di burnt too much and we no fit save am.

"﻿Wen we use ambulance bring am come hospital, we not fit remove am from di ambulance again, e don go.", Oga Liadi tok.

I﻿m also confam as at di time of dis interview wit BBC, three of di children don die.

Di tractor driver say she and dia mama go dia separate ways for December 25 , 2020.

Im tok say dem separate sake of alleged infidelity on di part of di woman.

“I no wan follow wia I take come to go back, na why I leave am.” Oga Liadi tok.

“And no be me pursue her, na she pack comot from house by herself.” Im tok.

Esther admit say Oga Liadi bin dey work for a different town and im no go fit look afta di children.

And she tell BBC say di children dey go meet am over di weekends

“Dem bin dey plan to go see dia papa on Saturday before di fire incident happun overnight.

She tok say na im dey take responsibility of di children school fees and oda things.