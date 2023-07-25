'I dey teach pipo wit disability how to swim in one day'

Play video, "'I dey teach pipo wit disability how to swim in one day'", Duration 2,26 02:26 Wetin we call dis Video, Swimming coach wey specialise in teaching pipo with disability how to swim in a day

16 minutes wey don pass

Emeka Chuks Nnadi na swimming coach wey pipo also sabi am as 'swimming guru'.

E tell BBC Pidgin about im passion for di job and conviction say e get special calling to train pipo wit disability.

According to am, if pesin disability no enta dia brain like neurological disability wey include Cerebral Palsy or Autism, e fit teach dem to swim in one day.

Di swimming coach also tok about di importance for society and family to prepare dia disabled family members to know how to swim becos of climate change so dem go fit help dem self and get to a safer place wey pipo fit help dem in case of crisis or emergency.

Coach Emeka wey relocate from abroad come Nigeria to pursue dis passion say e dey teach pipo wey no dey see, pipo wey no dey hear, pipo wey no dey waka or pipo wey no get complete leg or hand how to swim.