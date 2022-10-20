Five challenges victims dey face as flood no gree stop

Wia dis foto come from, Martha Okere Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey struggle to pass di East-West road wey don collapse sake of di heavy flooding

"Dis flood don make life hard well well as evritin don go up. To chop na problem." Na so Eneni Promise wey dey live for Yenagoa di Bayelsa State capital describe di present situation dem dey.

She say dem don comot from wia dem dey live as di flood don enter dia house for di past one week now and dem dey stay with relations wey dey stay for place wey dey high ground.

"As we move to our relation place, na so odas sef move come becos di flood enter our houses so we dey 10 wey dey stay here now but feeding na problem becos di cost of evritin don increase well well. So if we see food eat once a day, we go manage am.” She tok.

Dis na some five challenges wey pipo wey dey face di floods disaster dey face across di kontri.

High cost of foodstuff

Many IDPs dey suffer lack of food and oda essentials despite efforts by Flood committees wey various goments don set up to distribute relief materials.

Those wey still dey dia houses despite di flooding dey face high cost of foodstuff, like for Bayelsa State wia di cost of food don skyrocket as di floods come.

Eneni Promise tell BBC Pidgin say, "one custard rubber of garri wey bin dey N800 for white garri and N1000 for yellow, now garri na N2000 flat.

Rice before depending on di grade dat is local or foreign na between N2400 to N2700 for one rubber, now na N5000 flat rate. Panla fish wey we bin dey manage for N300 before now na N700, N800 for one and e hard to see am sef. Right now corn no dey market so even akamu (pap) no dey to buy chop."

She add say many food trucks wey bin dey come into Bayelsa State dey trapped for road as di flood don make certain portions of di East-West road to collapse di truck owners gatz sell off to di commodities at give away prices so dem no go get complete losses.

“Dem only dey share di relief materials and palliatives to pipo wey dey di IDP camps, we wey dey manage for house we no dey see anytin. If dem share anytin for dis area e no reach us so make dem remember us as dem dey share tins. We sef dey affected. We sef dey displaced.” She tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa Goment New Media Wetin we call dis foto, About a million pesins for 300 communities dey displaced for Bayelsa State

High cost of fuel prices

Lack of access to roads dey hinder trucks wey carry petroleum products to get to some cities and dis don result to scarcity for some places like FCT Abuja while places like Bayelsa dey suffer serious pirce increases.

Eneni add say di fuel situation na anoda big challenge becos di prices fuel don skyrocket.

"Filling stations dey sell petrol between N700 -N750 per litre but e hard to see am buy for di stations so we dey depend on black market wey dey go for N1000 per litre but e dey hard to see especially towards evening, you no go see wia to buy.

Gas 1kg we dey buy N750, N800 before, now Ikg of gas na N1500. Kerosine before one Eva bottle of 1.5litres na N250 now na N800 but to see am buy na problem."

As if dat one no dey bad enof, di Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas NLNG don declare force majeure on dia supplies sake of di flooding for Delta State wey don stop dia feed to gas suppliers production. Dis go further make di fuel situation worse.

H﻿ealth hazard

Health and sanitation concerns for pipo wey dey IDP camps as most of dem dey exposed to di cold and malaria as dem dey sleep in di open without mattresses and mosquito nets.

Although flood committees dey distribute relief materials wey including mattresses and mosquitoes nets, e still no dey enof to reach many of di displaces flood victims.

Anoda Major worry na say flood don flush out deadibodi from cemetery as e dey reported for Azikoro Bayelsa State and Bomadi for Delta State.

As di water level continue to dey rise for Bayelsa State, even di dead no dey rest in peace as di flood don gi flush out deadibodi from shallow graves for di Bayelsa State cemetery for Yenagoa.

For Gloryland Cemetery for Bayelsa, dem don re-bury three corpses wey di flood bring out and di situation dey unbearable.

Residents for one cemetery located off Azikoro village road for Yenagoa also dey complain say for over two weeks, di smell from di cemetery dey unbearable after di corpses begin dey float for di flood. Dis na big health concern for di pipo.

Di contaminated flood water dey raise further worries of such disease outbreaks like cholera, although flood committes dey also plan health outreaches wey go take care of di pipo.

No access roads

Lack of access roads as di flood don either cover some major roads or destroy dem like di East-West Road wey don collapse for both ends of Okogbe for Ahoada Rivers State and also di Patani-Ughelli side for Delta State and dis don cut-off Bayelsa State from di rest of di kontri.

For weeks motorists wey dey pass through Lokoja also suffer di effectr of di floods for Kogi state wey dey North central of Nigeria.

Many vehicles and pipo for such areas dey stranded as road no dey for dem to come out and e dey dangerous for dem to waka across sake if di strong currents of di floods.

Bayelsa Governor say dem dey try see ways to go Port Harcourt by boat as na water travel naim be di only available option for dem to buy food, drugs and oda essentials as di floods don destroy di East-West road and dat don cut di State off from di neighbouring States by road.

Wia dis foto come from, Martha Okere Wetin we call dis foto, Many trucks wey dey bring goods dey stranded cos of di collapse of East-West road

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa Goment New Media Wetin we call dis foto, ‘Be your brother’s keeper’ Diri tell traders, petroleum marketers

Increase in crime

Increase in crime as many homes dey abandoned becos of di floods, soke jagida pipo dey take advantage dey go steal pipo property from houses wey dey covered in flood.

Dis make Governor of Bayelsa State cut serious warning for criminal elements as dem dey get reports of such attacks say such pesins go face do full wrath of di law.

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri also encourage di pipo to dey strong in di face of di flood palava dem dey face.

E ask for urgent support from Multinationals, International Donor Agencies, di Red Cross, Diplomatic Missions and pipo of goodwill to come to di aid of di State.