Ten pipo, including five pikin die for French fire

23 minutes wey don pass

Ten pipo, including five pikin, don die for fire inside one apartment building near Lyon, France, di local goment tok.

Officials release one statement saying a "sizeable fire" break out for one seven-storey block of flats in Vaulx-en-Velin.

As well as giving di number of di pipo wey die dead, dem say four pipo dey in critical condition and 10 odas dey reported to get minor injuries.

Dem say 170 firefighters na im dem send go di scene at 03:25 (02:25 GMT) and don extinguish di fire.

Di minister of di interior, Gerard Darmanin, say di cause of di fire still dey unknown and praise di work of di firefighters wey rescue pipo in "extremely difficult conditions".

E add say di pikin dem wey die dey aged between three and 15.

Di French home secretary, add say dem go launch an inquiry into wetin sparke di fire later on Friday.