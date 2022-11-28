To cari belle immediately afta miscarriage no dey risky - Experts tok

To get belle within few months afta abortion or miscarriage no too dey risky again for di mama and pikin.

Na some researchers wey don look different real-life data tok.

Di World Health Organisation (WHO) recommend at least six months gap.

Dis na to give di woman time to recover.

But one study for PLoS Medicine, wey analyse 72,000 conceptions - time wey belle dey enta, suggest say couples fit sharperly try to dey make baby sooner.

Di baby loss support charity Tommy's tok say make women wey feel readi to try again immediately afta miscarriage go ahead if medical reason no dey against am.

Di WHO tok say more research into pregnancy spacing dey go on already and go give any future updates to di advice.

W﻿etin di research tok

Di research from Norway wey dem do from 2008 to 2016 no see any major differences if woman decide to get belle soon afta or wait for six months.

D﻿i finding of dis study dey different to one work for Latin America and oda studies wey inform di WHO recommendations on pregnancy spacing.

D﻿i authors of di latest Norwegian analysis tok say di need advice review so couples go fit make informed decision about wen dem wan conceive.

T﻿o tell parents say dem gatz wait for six months afta miscarriage or abortion fit dey too long for some pipo, especially wen di emerging medical evidence no support am, di authors tok.

Dem recommend more studies.

P﻿regnancy afta miscarriage

Experts agree say to dey in good health dey increase chance to conceive.

Dem advise women wey wan get belle to take folic acid tablets daily and up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Dem say e go reduce di risk of giving birth to pikin wit defects of di brain, spine or spinal cord, such as spina bifida.

Early miscarriage happun to about 1 in 5 (20%) women for dia lifetime. Often, no cause dey found.

If you don get one miscarriage, chance dey say your next pregnancy go dey successful. Recurrent miscarriage dey rare.

Di charity Tommy tok say if you don get miscarriage before, e go dey helpful to ask your doctor weda any medical reasons dey for you to wait small before you cari belle again.

But emotional health na consideration also. Some couples feel say dem need some time to prepare themselves emotionally and physically for new pregnancy.

"You fit need to allow yourself time to grieve for your lost baby before you tink about di future. Other couples feel say to try again go help dem to come to terms wit wetin don happun,” Tommy tok.