'Happy 80th Birthday, Mr President' - Osinbajo lead tributes to Buhari

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

one hour wey don pass

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo join Nigerians to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari wey turn 80 years on Saturday.

Osinbajo send im birthday message to di President for social media for im official Twitter account.

Di message get photo of him and Buhari for Aso Rock Abuja and Caption.

Di caption for di message say "Happy 80th Birthday, Mr President!"

But di Vice President no be di only politician to celebrate di President on im birthday.

President, African Development Bank Group also share im message through im own Twitter account

For Akinwumi Adesina Twitter post, e put photo of him and Buhari dey smile together.

E say "I wish you President Muhammadu Buhari a very happy 80th birthday."

Meanwhile Speaker house of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila describe di Nigerian leader as a "beacon of hope."

Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state say "President Muhammadu Buhari, As you clock 80 today, I heartily rejoice wit you and your family...."

Oda Nigerians use di hashtag #PMBAt80 and "Happy 80th" to take send dia birthday messages.

Woye@woye1 write "Happy 80th birthday my dear President @MBuhari LLNP."

And Abubakar Sidiq Usman @MrAbuSidiq say "Happy Birthday Your Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. 80 na landmark. #PMBAt80"

Bashir Ahmad @BashirAhmaad say "Happy 80th birthday, Odogwu!" #PMBAt80

President: Muhammadu Buhari profile

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari na Nigeria former military ruler and di current President.

Dem born am for Daura Kastina state for di northern part of di kontri for December 17, 1942.

Buhari make history as di first opposition candidate to win presidential election.

For 1983 e help to comot di elected President Shehu Shagari, dat time im be Major-General Buhari.

Major-General Buhari bin dey try fight crime and corruption at dat time but some pipo bin accuse am of serious rights abuse.

Den for 1985, Gen Ibrahim Babangida overthrow am.