19 top Ghana judges unlawfully buy govment cars for dia private use? - Dis be what we know

one hour wey don pass

Ghanaians dey debate 2021 audit report findings wey show say some 19 retired and serving judges breach de laws to buy office cars for dia private use.

According to de report, de members of de judiciary buy cars wey dey on auction by de Judicial service without approval from de Finance Minister.

According to de report, dia actions dey breach Regulation 158 of de Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378). De regulation dey talk say de principal spending officer of a covered entity for obtain written approval from de Minister [Finance] for de transfer, exchange, sale, donation, contribution -in-kind, trust, and any other disposal of any vehicle.

Regulation 158 again explain say any disposal, lease and other action referred wey go happen without written approval from de Minister go be null and void.

Sake of dis, de Auditor General recommend say make dem nullify de sales and return de vehicles.

‘Judges no do anything wrong’

Former President of de Association of Magistrates and Judges, Justice Victor Ofoe, dey defend de judges de report cite for unlawful purchase of de state vehicles.

“Purchasing of vehicles dey there for long time no be today. If de Auditor go further talk wit de Chief of Staff he go know say no be today matter.”

He explain say de cars dey on auction wey de judges apply to buy.

So “make nobody try talk in some way that de judges commit any wrong.”

Some lawmakers dey against de move

Some lawmakers dey call out de judiciary for dia role in dis matter which dey against de law.

Lawmaker Rockson Dafeamekpor believe say “if institution which for determine de breach of law dey breach de law, then we dey inside deep situation.”

He talk say de matter be worrying sake of dis no be something wey de judiciary for be guilty of sake of e be dem dey interpret de laws.

Civil Society and pressure groups for Ghana also add dia voice to de conversation, dem believe say de judiciary no get any defence.