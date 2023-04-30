Nigerians wey still dey Khartoum no gree allow buses leave witout dem

Videos wey reach BBC hand on Sunday afternoon, show some of di Nigerian wey dey stranded for Khartoum, di Sudan capital, as dem lock gate, no allow buses wey refuse to evacuate dem ti comot from di location.

Di group wey suppose be part of di second batch of evacuees, dey stranded afta bus wey Nigeria goment send come pick dem off load dia luguages, abandon dem sake of goment neva pay dem.

For di video, one of di students wey dey comment allege say di drivers say goment neva pay dia company shishi, and for dat reason dem no go do di trip.

"Di joy for pipo heart don drop," di video commentator tok.

Di man wey dey tok for Hausa language say, afta dem suffer since on Saturday to load dia bags put inside di buses, di drivers off load evri tin, dey try drive go.

But di pipo lock compound gate to make sure say di buses no leave.

Dia demand be say dem want make di company send anoda set of buses to replace di once wey wan leave bifor dem go fit allow dem cross gate.

Nigeria goment bin assure say di second batch of students go begin movement from Saturday.

Calm down, goment tell parents of Nigerian students

While drama still dey happun for Khartoum , some Nigerians don already escape di war.

Di first set of buses wey Nigeria goment send to evacuate dia citizens don already reach Egypt.

On Saturday night goment say one Airfoce plane don mobilize to go bring pipo wey don arrive for Egypt.

Association of Parents of Nigerian students for Sudan confam to di BBC say some of di students don land for di border of Sudan wit Egypt.

Hajiya Sumowu wey be one of di excos of di association say among di 13 buses wey carri students comot from Khartoum two days, some don reach di Egypt border.

Hajiya say “As at 5am (Friday morning) I tok wit some of di students and dem say dem don approach di border and dey find dia way around dia. I make calls and send dem di direction wit di number of di contact pesin for di border”.

E say dem dey sure say di students dey for di border, but dem no fit tok di exact point dem dey for dia.

She add say dem dey get network issue to tok further wit dem. Wen dem call di network go cut off.

For doz wey neva fit comot from di war area, di Nigerian Ambassador to di Republic of Sudan, Safiu Olaniyan say no be di embassy dey in charge of providing di buses.

E say make evri body calm down as dem dey only follow instructions from di Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and NEMA.

How di evacuees go take land Nigeria

Like oda kontris, Nigeria goment dey make serious effort to carry dia citizens comot from Sudan.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, oga of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (Nidcom) say one boeing 777 from Airpeace go comot Lagos by Thursday evening and go bring di first batch home on Friday.

On Saturday Nidcom post video of Airforce plane wey steam and ready to go bring Nigerians back.

She assure all Nigerians say dem go bring back all those wey register dia names to comot Sudan irrespective of status , gender and state.

No Nigerian don die for Sudan

Di Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada tok say no Nigerian don die for Sudan since di crisis start on 15 April.

"Di evacuation dey in batches to ensure di safety of all Nigerians. But di good news be say no Nigerian life don dey lost so far," Dada tok

E say all Nigerians dey safe and goment dey confident and hopeful say nobody go die.

Some Nigerians don enta Saudi Arabia

Dada also tok say some Nigerians don already dey evacuated through ship by di goment of Saudi Arabia.

"Make I also add say some Nigerians don dey evacuated by ship, I guess from Port Sudan, by di goment of Saudi Arabia," e tok.

According to Saudi officials, ova 1,000 pipo arrive for Saudi Arabia by ship from Sudan on Wednesday, and majority of dem na foreigners.

Dada tok say dis na joint effort as Nigeria get friendly nations wey dey ready to assist.

Why Nigerians plenty for Sudan

Di Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama tok say Nigeria get excellent relationship wit Sudan.

E say Sudan get highest number of Nigerians for diaspora statistically.

"Wetin pipo no realise be say, I tink statistically Sudan get di highest number of Nigerians for diaspora for di world. Most pipo go tink say na di US, di UK and dose kinds of tins. But Sudan use to be di route Nigeria bin dey take go perform Hajj for Mecca ova centuries and lots of dem go just settle for Sudan, and so huge number dey," Onyeama tok.

E say oda factors wey attract Nigerians to Sudan na sake of say di kontri get beta reputation for education and Islamic studies.

Who dey fight who for Sudan?

Di Sudan army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) don dey fight since Saturday for clashes wey don kill ova 400 pipo.

Since di 2021 coup for Sudan, na council of generals wey two military men dey lead dey run Sudan.

Dis two military men na dem dey di centre of di crisis inside di kontri.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, wey be di head of di armed forces and in effect di kontri president.

And im deputy and leader of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, wey dey known as Hemedti.

Two of dem disagree with each oda on di direction wey di kontri dey go and di plan move to bring civilian rule.

Di main issue na plans to include di 100,000-strong RSF into di army, and who go then lead di new force.

Wetin di two sides want?

Gen Dagalo don bin tok say di 2021 coup na mistake and don try to present imsef and di RSF to show say dem dey di pipo side, against di Khartoum elites.

While e get some support, odas find dis message hard to believe sake of di paramilitary force wicked track record.

Meanwhile, Gen Burhan don bin tok say di army go only fully hand ova power to elected goment.