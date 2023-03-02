How dem shoot and kill my wife for her polling unit wia she go vote

Wia dis foto come from, Edo state government

Di Nigeria 2023 presidential election fit don come and go as di kontri election joinbodi di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec don announce di winner, but for di family of di Owie's di election give dem bad gift wey dem no fit forget soon.

Reports say di election dey mostly peaceful, but we also see videos, pictures and footages wey show say violence happun wey even lead to death. And now, we don begin put face to di victims of di election violence.

42-year-old Elizabeth Owie follow go cast vote on Saturday 25, February for Ogheghe community Ikpoba Okha LGA, Benin City, Edo state but no return alive as bullet from gunmen hit and kill am.

Her husband Owie Osadebamwen tell BBC Pidgin how di incident happun and how im end up a widower.

E say di woman don born three boys for am and say di marriage suppose turn 10 years by September.

'She comot from house alive to go vote'

Wia dis foto come from, Owie Osadebamwen Wetin we call dis foto, Elizabeth Owie and husband

“On dat faithful day, my wife comot to go vote around 8 -9 in di morning, I say ok. But officials no arrive on time wey delay di whole process. She dey dia till evening waiting to vote”.

According to Elizabeth husband, di election bin dey go peacefully till evening wen gunmen hit di polling unit dey shoot anyhow.

“I call her around 3:00pm but she no pick. I call anoda pesin dia, dat one say my wife dey wit am. Around 6:00pm in di evening she call say she go soon come back, say she see my missed call and dey ready to come back. Na around 7:00pm my younger one give me phone say blood dey flow from my wife body say dem dey shoot”

Mr Owie say im rush down to di location wit im car and see im wife on di ground and blood dey comot from her body.

“I carry am rush to hospital. Di first hospital reject am, di second hospital reject her too,” na so im tok.

Health officials later declare di mother of three dead for di third hospital.

Mr Owie still dey under shock and dey gradually face di reality of death of a woman wey im don spend almost 10 years together wit.

“She be my strength, not just a wife, not just a mother, she be my sister, my best friend, my mother,” Owie tok.

Tori from goment

Wia dis foto come from, Edo state government Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor visit di affected families

Afta di incident happun, di govnor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki don go visit di family of late Elizabeth.

Di govnor say e suprise am say dis kain election violence still dey happun for dis stage of di kontri development. E condole with di family.

Mr Obaseki later visit di family of Festus Idahosa wey also die during di incident.

Her husband and dia three kids say ground to receive di govnor.

Di govnor assure dem say police dey investigate di matter to fish out di peptrators of di crime.

We dey aware of di incident - police

Wia dis foto come from, Edo state government Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Obaseki and di widower

Police tok-tok pesin for di state Chidi Nwauzor confam di incident to BBC Pidgin say na two pipo die during di incident and one pesin dey hospital dey recover from bullet wounds.

Bullet hit one Festus Idahosa and Elizabeth Owie plus one oda pesin.

Di first two die on di spot while di third pesin dey receive treatment for hospital” na so di PPRO tok.