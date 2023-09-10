British warship land Nigeria to collabo wit navy on fighting maritime insecurity for Africa

Wetin we call dis foto, Officers on di HMS Trent warship

Author, Adesola Ikulajolu

Role, BBC News

Reporting from Lagos

one hour wey don pass

One British warship don land for Nigeria for di second time afta three years wey e visit West Africa to help fight insecurity wey dey happun for di high sea.

Di Royal Navy warship wey e name be HMS Trent arrive Lagos on Sunday wia e dey ready to meet wit authorities of di Nigerian Navy.

For 2021, di warship first enta Lagos for three-month as part of dia deployment to di Gulf of Guinea. Lagos be di first port wey HMS Trent visit for di Gulf of Guinea, and di second port e land since e comot Gibraltar for early October 2021.

Di warship dey expected to deliver training to kontris wey dey West Africa to help combat piracy, armed robbery and oda maritime crime wey dey happun ontop di sea.

According to di commanding officer wey lead di warship reach Nigeria, commander Tim Langford, dem go meet wit di Nigerian Navy to provide support to counter piracy.

“My team go dey lucky to work wit di Nigerian Navy to see how we fit identify potential future solutions wey go helep protect di gulf of Guinea and di region. We go helep for activities wey include counter-piracy, counter-terrorism and oda illegal activities wey dey take place on top di highsea.

Commander Langford tok say counter-piracy na one ogbonge part wey dem get interest to resolve and e go require all nations to work togeda to find working solutions wey go end piracy for di high sea.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di HMS Trent warship wey land for Nigeria

Di commander add say dis one na still friendly exercise like di one wey come for 2021 wia dem get serious historical ties wit di Nigerian Navy.

“Na opportunity for di whole Navy including Nigerian Naval staff to work togeda to identify solutions for di maritime environment wey go counter insecurity for di high sea. Dis na opportunity to do activities ontop di sea.”

HMS Trent na big warship wey get im own surveillance drone. Dis go assist di officers on board make dem fit see any potential enemy from distance.

Di British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter wey also follow BBC Pidgin tok reveal say di presence of di warship for Nigeria na evidence of di UK relationship wit kontris like Nigeria.

“We dey meet members of di Nigeria Navy becos we dey grateful for di support wey dem provide for dis visit. Dis visit na very tangible evidence of di relationship wey di British get wit kontris like Nigeria and we know say working togeda go helep us resolve di kain problem wey dey face di Gulf of Guinea”

Mr Baxter add say di UK dey play big role to fight maritime insecurity and becos say Nigeria na ogbonge kontri for population and economy, e dey important make Nigeria dey stable and prosperous.

“Relationship wey dey between di UK and Nigeria na for practical tins like dis wey go make di economy dey safe," di Deputy High Commissioner tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, L-R: Commander Tim Langford and di British Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Jonny Baxter

More tori about di warship

Di HMS Trent warship wan increase stability for kontris wey dey di gulf of Guinea through training.

Di warship go work wit allies for Africa and go also fly di flag of di UK and Royal Navy.

Before di warship bin take-off, di team meet with di Portugal Naval team wey make dem understand di water operations for West Africa.

Di warship bin integrate di boarding team from 42 commando and join bodi wit team from 700X Naval Air Squadron wia dem learn about di drone technology wey dem deploy.