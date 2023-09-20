Wetin to know about Atiku, Obi, Supreme court case wey seek to cancel Tinubu victory

one hour wey don pass

Afta di Presidential Election Petition Court uphold di victory of President Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) don carri di mata go Supreme Court.

Di Supreme Court wey be di highest court for Nigeria na di last hope of Atiku and Obi for dis election mata.

On 6 September, tribunal bin reject Atiku and Obi cases against Tinubu election victory.

All di five justices wey dey for di panel rule say di opposition candidates fail to prove say di election bin get K- leg.

Dem say PDP and LP fail to prove dia case of over-voting and voter suppression, dem add say two of dem no provide correct evidence to support dia case for court.

Wetin Atiku want Supreme Court to do?

Di candidate of di PDP Atiku Abubakar dey ask di Supreme Court to cancel di judgement of di Election Petition Court.

Im and im party tok say di court judgement get “plenty mistake and e no dey fair” sake of di way di judges reason di mata to confam Oga Tinubu as president.

Oga Atiku through im lawyer also fault di court on how dem “judge di mata”. Im tok say di judgement “show bias".

Im say im refuse to accept di judgement of di presidential election petition court wey affirm Bola Tinubu victory for di 2023 election.

During im tok-tok wit tori pipo on 7 September, Atiku say make im supporters calm down sake of say na battle dem lose, but dem neva lose di war.

For im appeal, Atiku tok say di tribunal judgement na error and miscarriage of justice.

Atiku dey ask di Supreme Court to declare say Tinubu no secure majority of lawful votes cast during di presidential election on February 25, 2023.

Di PDP presidential candidate dey ask di court to declare say Tinubu no dey qualified to contest for president wen im contest sake of im conviction for US for alleged drugs trafficking.

Wetin Peter Obi dey ask Supreme Court?

Peter Obi, di Labour Party presidential candidate say di election tribunal overlook di facts for im case.

E say dem fail to consider di kain evidence dem bring. Obi and im party claim say di court reach di wrong conclusion.

Dia lawyers on Tuesday file appeal on several grounds, including say make Supreme Court cancel di judgement of di lower court wey confam Oga Tinubu victory.

Dem add for dia case for Supreme Court say Tinubu no bin dey qualified to contest as Nigeria President as at di time wey im do, sake of im conviction for US for alleged drug trafficking.

Wetin APC tok about Atiku and Obi Supreme Court case?

Di ruling APC neva tok pim ontop di Supreme Court case wey Atiku and Obi file.

Just two weeks ago APC bin dey celebrate di petition court judgment wey confam say na President Tinubu win di election.

President Tinubu tok say im welcome di judgement of di tribunal wey affirm im electoral victory.

According to one statement by di president tok-tok pesin, Ajuri Ngelale, di president say im recognise di diligence and professionalism of di five-man panel wey handle di petitions.

Wen Supreme court go rule for di presidential election case?

Di highest court for di land neva fix date to hear di presidential election case.

Many pipo dey chook eye for di case sake of say dis go be di end of di case afta di Supreme Court don rule ontop am.

However, na only time go tell who go who di judgment of di Supreme Court go favour.

Appeal court judgement for PEPT

Di lead justice Haruna Tsammani, wey read di judgement verdict wey last ova 10 hours say "di petitioners, (Atiku and Obi) fail to prove dia accuse say mago-mago and over-voting" bin dey for di election.

Justice Tsammani also say: