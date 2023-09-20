Bayern Munich 0-0 Man United live updates

Today na Champions League matchday 2, and Manchester United dey start dia Champions League campaign wit dia game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, 20:00 BST.

Di English team dey for group A wey pipo consider as difficult group and dem go try win to take enough points sake of say dem be visitor.

Manchester United last game na for 16 September against Brighton & Hove Albion for dia house where dem chop 3-1.

Bayern Munich bin draw 1-1 for dia house wen dem host Bayer Leverkusen last week Friday for Bundesliga.

First Half

17 mins

Sven Ulreich intercept one pass from Marcus Rashford and di move break down.

16 mins

Na Bruno Fernandes deliver di free kick but no be one of im best and dem easily clear am.

15 mins

Dayot Upamecano dey too fierce for im attempt to get di ball from im opponent and Glenn Nyberg blow for foul. Manchester Utd get free kick.

12 mins

Dem penalise Leroy Sane afta im knock one opponent down. Na free kick to Manchester Utd for dangerous position.

12 mins

Glenn Nyberg blow for foul afta Facundo Pellistri dey too aggressive for di battle for di ball. Bayern Munich get free kick.

9 mins

Christian Eriksen send one teasing cross into di area, but Sven Ulreich intercept di ball.

9 mins

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United take one short corner kick.

8 mins

Sergio Reguilon fail to find any of im teammates inside di box as dem block im pass. E go be corner kick for Manchester Utd.

7 mins

Leroy Sane fail to beat di offside trap and di linesman put im flag up.

6 mins

Bruno Fernandes launch di ball from di resulting corner, but one of im defenders get to di ball first and deal wit di threat.

5 mins

Manchester Utd get one corner.

4 mins

Christian Eriksen send one precise pass into di box, but Facundo Pellistri lost di one-on-one wit di defender.

3 mins

Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich go try find di head of one of im teammates from one corner kick.

2 mins

Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich try to send di ball in front of di goal, but im opposition defence destroy di threat. Now Bayern Munich don get one corner.

1 mins

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United) launch into one thunderous tackle on im opponent and di referee blow im whistle for a foul. Bayern Munich win one free kick and go dey able to apply some pressure on di opposition goal.

Bayern 0-0 Man United

1min: KICK OFF

After one minute silence for di recent disasters forLibya and Morocco, we don begin Bayern Munich vs Manchester United game.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United head to head

Bayern Munich and Manchester United don face each oda 11 times across all competitions.

Di German club win four times against Manchester United while di English club don win twice. Both clubs draw five times.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United team news

Manchester United go dey witout 12 first-team players against dia match wit Bayern Munich.

Players like defender Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire and midfielder Mason Mount no go play for Manchester United Champions League opener for di Allianz Arena for Munich.

Meanwhile, striker Harry Kane go make im Champions League debut for Bayern Munich.

Line-ups

Match preview for Arsenal vs PSV

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, (L-R) PSV manager Peter Bosz and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal go host PSV for Emirate Stadium as dem begin dia Champions League campaign tonight.

Di English team dey for Group B wit di Dutch team and manager Mikel Arteta don urge im players to "make di most of am" wen the Gunners return to di Champions League stage afta dem dey absence for six years.

Dis na di first time Emirates Stadium don host a game for dis competition since March 2017.

Di Gunners last Champions League game na for March 2017 wen dem lose 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich for di round of 16.

Na Mohamed Elneny of Egypt be di only player from dat squad wey still dey for di club.

"We bin don dey fighting for am," Arteta tok. Im dey take charge of a Champions League game for di first time.

"I don play in a few for di club and I get beautiful memories about dem," e tok.

Arsenal vs PSV head to head

Arsenal and PSV don play eight games together, Arsenal win 3, while PSV win 2. Both team draw three games.

Team news for Arsenal vs PSV

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tok say im dey proud and excited as im add say na im first time to play for Champions League as manager.

E also tok say e don tey wey Arsenal play for dis competition.

Arteta tok say everi time wey im dey watch di tournament e dey touch am for bodi say dem no dey dia.

E say im get di responsibility to take di club to di biggest tournaments and fight for dem.

Jurien Timber, Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, and Mohamed Elneny no go play sake of injury wey dem get.

E neva sure weda PSV summer signing Noa Land go play afta dem force am off for di club last league game.

Sake of injury, Fredrik Oppegard, Armando Obispo, and Mauro Junior no go play tonight.

