Federal Polytechnic Nekede investigate student wey claim she graduate afta she use her 'bodi'

Di Federal Polytechnic Nekede say dem dey investigate di identity of one of dia students wey claim on Tiktok say she graduate wit di help of God and her private part.

For one video wey go viral on social media, di lady wit di Toktok handle @sharon_moni bin make di claim wit excitement, saying bye-bye to Nekede afta defending her Higher National Diploma project.

Inside one statement wey di school registrar Mrs E.C Anuna sign, di school say dem consider di action of di student unacceptable.

“Dis na to inform di general public say di Management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede don begin full investigations into di identity of di student wey gloat on Tiktok about how she graduate wit di help of God and her private organ. E even dey most blasphemous and antithetical say di student peddle di name of di Almighty for her deleterious act,” part of di statement tok.

Di school say dem be institution with high academic and moral standards as dem add say both staff and students know di consequences of any misconduct. Dem say wetin di girl do no represent di standard of di institution.

“Di Rector of di institution, wey be clergyman, don dey very committed and consistent as im dey instil discipline in our students through seminars, Solemn Assemblies, sensitization outreaches and publications,” di statement tok.

Di school say wen dem finish wit dia investigations, dem go tell di public wetin dem find.

“E dey in our purview to ensure say only students found worthy in learning and character dey certified. Dis na commitment wey we go dey consistently resolute wit.

Di student tok sorry

Di student for one interview wit Darling FM tok say wetin she tok for di viral video na God and popsy, and e sound as if na anoda tin she tok. She say since she don enta school na only one boyfriend she get and she no even sabi her lecturers.

“I dey sorry my fellow Nigerians, I bin dey misunderstood,” she tok.

Sex for grades

Sex for grades na serious offence for Nigerian institutions and lecturers wey school authorities catch say dem dey do am dey lose dia job.

Some higher institution lecturers dey threaten to fail students wey no sleep wit dem and students wey no sabi dia right dey succumb to dis kind tin.

BBC Africa Eye do one documentary for 2019 titled Africa Eye. Di documentary expose two senior lecturers of di University of Lagos (Unilag) wey engage sexually harass dia students.

Unilag bin set up panel to investigate dem afta di BBC documentary come out.

For 2021, two years afta di documentary, Unilag sack di senior lecturers.