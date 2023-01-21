Burkina Faso don rescue 66 kidnapped women

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

22 minutes wey don pass

Security forces for Bukina faso don rescue 66 women and pikin dem one week afta suspected militant jihadist kidnap dem for di north of di kontri, according to state TV reports.

Dis kain mass kidnapping na one wey dem neva see before as dem gbab di victims wen dem bin dey fada food for place wia insurgency don knack.

tori be say dem find di women and children for inside bus by checkpoint wey dey 200km away from wia dem kidnap dem.

E neva clear weda dem also catch di kidnappers.

On Friday night, state TV show pictures of children and women, some of dem wey bin back babies dey enta bus for airport afta one military official follow dem tok.

Dem now dey for di kontri capital of Ouagadougou wia dem go ansa questions to find out "more about dia kidnappers, dia detention and dia convoy", na wetin security source tell AP news agency.

Dem bin kidnap di women and pikin in two batches on di 12 and 13 of January for di district of Arbinda.

Militant Jihadists don block ddi road to enta inside and outside of dat area. So hunger don dey show pipo serious pepper as food supplies dey lmited.

Last month, protestors for Arbinda bin break enta warehouse to gbab food and supplies.

Di full Burkina Faso don dey inside insurgency wey don last for one decade and don pursue two million pipo comot dia house.

Di military take over power last January wen dem promise to end attacks.