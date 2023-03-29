US Justice Department recover more dan $53m from Diezani Alison-Madueke & co

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

US Justice Department don recover more dan $53 profit wey come from corruption for di Nigeria oil industry.

Di Justice Department announce dis on Monday 27 March.

Dis na wen e give di final resolution of two civil cases wey wan make former Nigeria Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke and her co-conspirators to forfeit various luxury assets.

Di assets be di profit of foreign corruption offenses and di one dem launder for and through di United States.

Afta conclusion of di case, di Justice Department recover roughly $53.1 million in cash – including di money from di defendant assets wey dem sell.

According to court documents, from 2011 to 2015 Nigerian businessmen Kolawole Akanni Aluko and Olajide Omokore conspire wit some oda pipo to bribe Alison-Madueke wey bin dey in charge of Nigeria state-owned oil company.

Di document add say, in return, madam Alison-Madueke use her power give contracts to Aluko and Omokore.

E add say di accused dem later launder di profit from di illegal contracts wey pass $100m, inside and through di United States bifo dem take am buy properties through shell companies – companies wey dey only exist on paper but no get office or workers.

Properties wey dem buy include, luxury real estate for California and New York, plus di Galactica Star, wey be 65-meter superyacht.

Aluko and im shell companies also use di real estate wey dem buy as collateral for loans.