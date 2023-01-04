Why Romeo and Juliet stars dey sue over di 1968 ogbonge feem

Stars of di Oscar-winning 1968 film Romeo and Juliet don carry Paramount Pictures go court on top accuse of sexual abuse over one naked scene dem bin appear for.

Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey be teenagers wen dem do di movie.

For inside one new legal case, di English actors wey dey for dia 70's now, claim say di director, Franco Zeffirelli bin encourage dem to do naked scenes even though e bin assure dem before say dem no go need do am.

Paramount neva respond to dis claim publicly.

Di two actors dey seek damages of more dan $500m (£417m), based on suffering dem say dem don experience plus di profit wey di feem don make since dem release am.

Dem claim say Zeffirelli wey die for 2019 bin first tell dem say dem go wear flesh-coloured underwear for di bedroom scene.

But on di morning of di shoot, dem allege say di director bin tell dem say na only body make-up dem go wear, and e assure dem say dem go put di camera for position wey no go show dia nakedness.

For di final feem, Whiting bare buttocks and Hussey bare breasts show briefly during di scene.

Zeffirelli bin tell dem say dem must act nude "or di picture go fail" and dat go affect dia careers, dem claim for di lawsuit. Di actors "believe say dem no get choice but to act nude in body makeup as e tell dem".

Whiting be 16 years old den and now e don turn 72, while Hussey wey be 15 years old wen dem shoot di feem, be 71 years old now.

Di two actors dey sue Paramount for sexual abuse, sexual harassment and fraud.

Di lawsuit dey accuse di Hollywood studio say e sexually exploit two young actors plus distribute nude fotos of adolescent children.

Whiting and Hussey now na 72 and 71 respectively

Di court filing say Whiting and Hussey don suffer emotional damage and mental torture for decades sake of di way dem treat dem.

Di film bin record ogbonge success at di time, and plenty generations of students wey dey study di Shakespeare play don watch am.

Dem file di lawsuit on Friday for Santa Monica Superior Court under a California law wey don temporarily suspend di statute of limitations – wey mean say normally e no dey possible to take action for child sex abuse once di time frame don pass.

Di suspension don lead to plenty new lawsuits and di revival of many cases wey dem bin don dismiss before.

Dem nominate di feem for four Oscars and e win two - for cinematography and costume design

For one 2018 interview wit Variety, Hussey bin defend di nude scene.

"Nobody for my age don do dat kain tin before," she tok and add say Zeffirelli shoot am tastefully. "Dem need am for di film."

For inside anoda interview wit Fox News still for 2018, she say di scene na “taboo” for di US but say nudity na common tin for European films at dat time.