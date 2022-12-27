Ghana police cut ear give Clergymen against 'harmful' New Year prophesies

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

40 minutes wey don pass

Police for Ghana don warn religious leaders say for dia traditional New Year prophesies make dem no tok di one wey go cause fear, anxiety or death.

Di police tok for statement say di right of freedom of worship no suppose affect di rights of odas.

Critics tok say di order violate di constitutional right to freedom of religion and becos of say e no dey legal.

Millions of Christians dey pack dia sef for church to hear wetin dia pastors wan tok about di new year.

Di messages dem dey carry na good and bad news of kasala wey go soon come.

Di police order bin come into full force last year afta di public get plenti informate about prophesy of death and kasala, according to local tori pipo.

For statement, di police thank religious groups for dia "cooperation" and say dem "adopting legally acceptable ways to tok prophecies".

But Ghanaian lawyer, Sammy Darko say di police order dey "illegal".

E write say, "no be sometin wey dem go debate or interprete by di highest court for Ghana. No law for Ghana give di police administration di power make dem regulate prophecies for di kontri".

E add say, "Religious freedom pass di 'freedom to worship' for synagogue, church, or mosque.

"E mean say pipo no suppose go against dia core values and beliefs to fit di culture or goment unless e go against specific laws."

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police

Di police say dem don put December 27 as di day of Prophecy Communication Compliance Day.