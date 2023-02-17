Nigerians crowd CBN offices to beat deadline on old naira note deposit

Several orders and directives from different pipo and institutions don make Nigerians no sabi how to react to di currency scarcity.

Many Nigerians gada for Central Bank offices for dia states to deposit dia old N1000 and N500 notes. Dia intention na to beat the deadline.

Protest happun for parts of di kontri wey most pipo believe say na sake of di scarcity of di naira, Nigeria currency.

Security agencies dey try contain situation wey dey happun for mostly Southern Nigeria.

Violence break out ova di swapping of di old naira notes and di scarcity of di new notes on Friday.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Police Wetin we call dis foto, Officers of di Lagos State Police Command restore normalcy afta initial protest

Di protest happun for some areas for Rivers state and Nigeria commercial capital Lagos.

Heavy presence of security agents na im pipo see early mor-mor on Friday for Lagos, Nigeria commercial hub as tension over scarcity of local currency notes kontinu to build.

Sounds of gunshots plenty as incidents of reports of unrest for different parts of di state dey spread.

“Di Lagos State goment don note wit deep concern di protests for some parts of di state dis morning,” Gbenga Omotoso, commissioner for Information tok.

All dis dey happun days afta similar protests happun for Delta, Benin, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Osogbo and odas.

Protest for Lagos and Rivers

For Nigeria commercial capital on Friday morning, many residents wake up to violence for some areas of di state.

Di violence na sake of di hardship ova di new naira policy.

Viral video online show violence happun for Agege, Epe, Mile12 and some neighbouring communities in Ogun state.

Before di violence reach di commercial capital oda cities for Southwest too don experience violence.

States like Oyo and Ogun don protest ontop di old naira notes matter.

Riots happun for some areas for Rivers state capital wey dey south-south Nigeria.

Tori be say dem riot for Port Harcourt sake of di rejection of di old naira notes.

Some pipo bin go cbn on Friday to go return dia old notes, but dem say di bank tell dem say dem go only collect cash above N500,000.

Dem ask those wey get less dan N500,000 to go dia bank to deposit di money.

Di violence happun for Ikoku, mile 2, Ikwerre road, Agip junction for Mile 4 and Lagos bus stop.

Govnors chose to stay wit Supreme Court

For di statement wey Lagos state goment release, govnor Babajide Sanwolu say im go rather stay wit di Supreme Court wey still dey hear di matter.

Di govnor also beg Lagosians to wait for di final verdict of di highest court.

Di Kaduna State Govnor Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday tell pipo of im state to kontinu dey spend di old 500 and 1000 naira notes.

Dis dey come afta President Muhammadu Buhari announce for broadcast on 16 February say im don give approval to CBN to allow old 200 naira to circulate as legal tender alongside di new 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes.

Presido directive mean say di old 500 and 1000 naira no longer be legal tenders for Nigeria but El-Rufai insist say make pipo of Kaduna no disturb diasef as dem fit continue to transact business wit di old notes.

El-Rufai for media chat say make Kaduna pipo stay calm and support di lawful means wey im dey use to solve dia problem.

“On behalf of di Kaduna State Goment, I wish to assure you say none of you go lose di moni wey you get for old notes. Make you no allow artificial or illegal deadline to frighten you.

“Weda you dey live for towns or villages or for our isolated rural communities, you no need rush to deposit your old notes for bank, make you hold on to dem, continue to use dem as legal tender as di Supreme Court don order,” El-Rufai tok.

Jigawa State goment vote to enforce di Supreme Court order wey no allow federal goment to ban di old naira notes as legal tender.

Dis dey come from public notice wey di Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties Anwal Sankara give tori pipo.

For di notice, commercial banks, corporate organisations, ministries, agencies and traders go still accept old notes or dem go enta problem wit state goment.

Ogun state goment also threaten to revoke di certificate of occupancy of business owners wey reject di old currency.

"Commercial outlets dey hereby reminded say one existing court order dey by Supreme Court, di apex court in Nigeria, directing make old notes remain legal tender," di state goment tok for statement.

New naira note case for Supreme court

Early dis month Supreme court temporarily suspend di deadline to stop to use di old banknotes.

Dem give di ruling afta some state govnors carry di matter go di highest court for di land.