Taiwo Akinwunmi wey design Nigerian flag don die at di age of 87

Taiwo Akinkunmi wey design Nigerian flag don die at di age of 87

Wia dis foto come from, Akinkunmi Akinwumi Samuel/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Na Pa Taiwo Akinwunmi design di Nigerian flag as di kontri dey get im independence

Di Nigerian man wey design di kontri flag, Michael Taiwo Akinwunmi, don die at di age of 87, im pikin announce.

One of im pikin Akinwunmi Samuel bin make di announcement on im Facebook page on Wednesday 30 August.

“Life indeed dey short; I fit tok wit my full chest say you live life wit landmark. Continue to rest, my papa! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinwunmi (O.F.R). Great Man do go,” Samuel tok for di announcement.

Who be Taiwo Akinwunmi?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian flag

Taiwo Akinwunmi na one correct Nigeria civil servant wey bindesign Nigeria flag as di kontri dey prepare for independence from Britain for 1960.

For 2014, Nigeria former president, Goodluck Jonathan, give am national honour, Order of di Federal Republic (OFR).

Dem born am for May 10 1936 and im come from Owu, Abeokuta, di Ogun State capital, southwest Nigeria.

For im primary school education, Taiwo attend Baptist Day Secondary School for Ibadan, di Oyo State capital, southwest Nigeria.

Taiwo attend Ibadan Grammar School for im secondary education.

Im work as civil servant for di secretariat for Ibadan.

Later im travel go London to study Agricultural Engineering for Norwood Technical College.

Na wen im dey study for London, im see advertisement for newspaper wey call for submission of designs for Nigerian flag.

Im submit im own design and dem select am as di best among more dan 2000 entries. Dem compensate di 23-year-old Taiwo wit £100 for di design.