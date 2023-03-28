How Nigeria President–elect, Bola Tinubu plan to celebrate im 71st birthday

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/BOLA AHMED TINUBU Wetin we call dis foto, Bola Tinubu go take ova from President Muhammadu Buhari wen im tenure expire

Nigeria President- elect Bola Tinubu go turn 71 on Wednesday March 29.

To celebrate im big day, Tinubu call for prayers for di kontri .

Di prayers go replace im usual birthday colloquium wey im bin dey do.

‘’President-elect Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu direct special prayers and thanksgiving service on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, instead of di yearly birthday colloquium,” Tunde Rahman tok-tok pesin for President- elect tok.

Rahman share details of how and wia di prayer events go take place.

“Di special prayers go hold for Lagos and oda parts of di kontri.” E tok.

According to di informate, di main event for Lagos wey be di special prayers go happun for di Central Mosque for each of di five divisions for di state including di Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Special prayers go dey for di peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria.’’ E add.

Tinubu birthday dey come few weeks afta him and di ruling All Progressives Congress party win di presidential election.

Im defeat 17 oda candidates, including Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party.

Although Oga Abubakar and Obi say dem go challenge di election results for court.

Aside di court cases di election season also bring violence and ethnic division.

For di former govnor of Lagos, e say dis year birthday celebration dey different.

“For me to celebrate, dancing and enjoying myself, no make sense as a senior citizen of dis kontri. I wan di cleric to rather engage for prayers. Dis event no suppose hold,” Tinubu tok.

Who go attend di prayer session?

President Muhammadu Buhari and im wife, Aisha Buhari, Tinubu and im wife, Oluremi, Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima and im wife Nana.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, oda state govnors as well as members of National and State Houses of Assembly go dey among those wey go receive di prayers.

Di session for Alausa Central Mosque go begin by 10 a.m. on Wednesday and e go include di delivery of sermons and reading from di Holy Quran.

Meanwhile Buhari don salute Tinubu and e pray for am too.

Tinubu go take im oath of office on May 29 and replace President Buhari wen im tenure end.

‘We need to do much more than prayer’

Di President- elect need to start wit national dialogue wit stakeholders of di Nigerian project apart from prayers.

Dat na wetin Liborous Oshoma, one lawyer, one advocate for good governance tell BBC Pidgin.

‘’Apart from prayer make we start from honest conversation around di kain goment we want and how we want to move ahead’. Oshoma tok.

Although Liborous appreciate di efforts of di President- elect as e call for prayers but e say e no dey enough.

Di lawyer torchlight some of di issues wey di kontri dey face now wey di election don end.

According to am e say bad belle, mutual suspicion and anger dey ground sake of di election matter.

‘’We need to do much more dan prayer’’ E kontinu.

Oshoma suggest one small dialogue around Tinubu birthday wit non partisan pipo to help heal wounds.

Di lawyer say di mini dialogue go help address some of di issues wey dey ground and also allow di parties to shake hands.