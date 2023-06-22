How Trinity Guy react to police concern about im ‘controversial’ skits

Popular skit maker Abdullahi Adisa wey dem dey call Trinity Guy don respond to di concern of di Nigerian police over im contents on top social media.

Im response na afta one of im skits attract di attention of di police High command.

Police involvment for im matter make di influencer do video to beg pipo wey dey follow am say make dem no vex.

Trinity Guy tok for di video say, "I wan thank evribodi wey dey call and show concern about di misconception about my work and my pesin".

E add say "I wan thank di Nigerian police, most especially my papa, oga Adejobi Olumuyiwa for im fatherly role, say im call my attention put some areas wey I go need to work on and to amend. Your efforts to guide di nation dey truly inspire and appreciated".

Dis dey come as di Oyo State Police Command release statement say dem invite di content creator come dia office.

According to di statement, dem say "popular content creator, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa aka Trinity don dey contacted and invited to di Oyo State Police Command sake of im disturbing viral skit wey dey spread for social media wit one female minor".

How police first involve for im matter

Na di Nigeria Police PRO, CSP Olumuywa Adejobi bin first table di mata on Monday on top im viral prank video wia im pretend say pesin shoot am.

But na on Thursday e call for di comedian arrest ova di female child viral video.

Di video wey Trinity Guy don remove from im page bin show as im dey threaten to beat one small pikin wit im shoe until she tell am weda she see di colour of im private part as im dey piss.

Di video show as di girl dey fear and shake dey try negotiate wit di man so she no go chop shoe beating.

Oga Adejobi call di video say na "rubbish and criminal" as e hala say "I hate dis scene! Child Abuse."

Trinity Guy controversial skits

No be today Trinity Guy dey enta controversy wit im prank videos.

Di social media star wit ova 60 thousand followers for Instagram don enta trouble bifor as one of im more popular pranks na to comot women wig run.

Infact for one of im videos, e look like say im carry imself on top okada pour one woman water.

For di video wey first catch police attention, e bin dey act like say pesin kill am sake of say im owe money.

Sotay e pursue one woman enta uncompleted building hold her dia for a long duration of di video as e dey tell am say "dem wan kill me" and "dem get gun for hand".

Di woman hit am plate for im head bifor e allow am comot to escape.

Currently, Nigeria no get Law wey dey regulate social media.

E bin get one anti-social Media Bill wey one Senator introduce for 2019 to criminalise di use of social media for pipo wey dey use am do bad tin.

Plenty pipo oppose di bill dat time. Till now nothing don happun on top di bill.

Also di National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) announce last year say dem don develope a draft Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries.

Di draft na part of wetin di former administration bin wan do to regulate social media.

Who be Trinity Guy

Abdullahi Maruf Adisa na one of triplet wey dem born on November 17th.

Bifor e start to dey make skit for social media, im bin first try im hands for music, wit im triplet brodas for 2016 under di name Trinity Guyz.

Di Ibadan based content creator dey mostly use Yoruba do im skits and even feature for some feems.

E also don enta wahala bifor say e carry gun to enta di END SARS protest of 2020 wen pictures begin spread online wit am as e dey hold gun.