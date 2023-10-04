Why some house owners no dey give dia house to single women?

Some Nigerian women follow BBC News Pidgin tok on wetin dia eyes see wen dem dey find apartment for di kontri.

4 October 2023, 13:02 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Some Nigerian women wey experience discrimination wen dem dey find house for di kontri as single women follow BBC Pidgin yan about wetin dem face.

According to one of di women, Bolu Abraham, di landlady of one of di houses wey she go check tok say she no want female tenants, weda dem get man or dem no get man.

“I dey veri frustrated oh honestly, I dey very frustrated, in fact I kon dey reason say which kain discrimination be dis? Wetin be di difference?” Bolu tok.

One landlady - Alhaja Aliyu Zainab also follow BBC Pidgin tok on why she no dey like give her house to women and on what condition she fit give.