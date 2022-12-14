Stephen 'tWitch' Boss wey be DJ on The Ellen Show don die

Wia dis foto come from, STEPHEN BOSS Wetin we call dis foto, Stephen Boss die for di age of 40

14 December 2022, 21:04 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, wey pipo sabi as di dancing DJ and sidekick on di Ellen Show, don die by suicide at di age of 40.

Di TV star wife Allison Holker Boss wey confam di news of im death to People magazine, say e be "di backbone of our family, di best husband and father, and e be inspiration to im fans".

Boss bin become an important part of Ellen DeGeneres' US talk show from 2014, until di show end earlier dis year.

DeGeneres tweet on Wednesday say she dey "heartbroken" by di news.

She describe her colleague and friend as "pure love and light". "E be my family, and I love am wit all my heart," she write. "I go miss am."

Di Los Angeles Police Department confam give BBC say na di West Valley Division officers respond to one "ambulance death investigation" radio call for one motel on Ventura Boulevard on Tuesday.

Signs of foul play no dey and dem don hand over di case over to di Los Angeles County Coroner office.

tWitch Instagram post, from only two days ago show as e and im wife dey dance to one Christmas song, dem be celebrate dia ninth year wedding anniversary on Monday according to anoda of dia post on Instagram.

Who be Stephen Boss?

Stephen Laurel Boss na American freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer.

E popular for im work on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," wia e work as di talk show DJ and co-host until di show end dis year.

E also work wit di Comedian on "Ellen's Game of Games," wey air from 2017 to 2021.

tWitch bin first gain popularity for 2008 for di season 4 of "So You Think You Can Dance," wia e finish as di runner-up.

Dem nominate one of im dances for Emmy for best choreography and e later return to di show as a judge.

Di Alabama-born entertainer later work as actor, and e feature for Step Up and later Magic Mike XXL. E also become executive producer on The Ellen Show for 2020.

Dem born am for 29 September 1982.

E dey married to Allison Holker wey e meet on di all-star season of "So you think can dance" and dem get three children.

Before di show end for May, DeGeneres surprise am wit one special tribute: "Over a decade ago, I meet someone wey change my life, and our show... And I dey tok about you Twitch."

"I love you so much," she tell am, "you dey always make me smile and laugh" wit a dance or a song.

Di emotional tWitch reply say: "I love you and also I love di family wey we don become, and sometin wey I go always remember na say you give me a place wia I fit just be myself.

"I come here to dance one time, to do dance course for you, and now I don gain a family."

He add: "And weda I be real DJ or not, I always feel at home!"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di TV personality for inside dis foto bin dey dance wit Hillary Clinton and Ellen DeGeneres on di show for 2015

Pipo pay tributes

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Boss and Allison Holker, bin dey togeda last week for LA for di Critics Choice Association Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Tributes don begin to pour in for di TV personality.

Paying tribute on Wednesday, na im wife, wey be fellow dancer wey dem togeda co-host Disney' Fairy Tale Weddings, she say: "Stephen dey light up every room e enta."

She add: "E value family, friends and community above all else and leading wit love and light na everytin to am."

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I go always save di last dance for you."