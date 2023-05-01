Tiwa Savage plus oda stars wey go perform for King Charles Coronation Concert

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Collage

55 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian born singer-songwriter, Tiwa Savage dey part of di line-up for di Coronation Concert wey BBC announce say e go happun on Sunday 7th May.

Di concert go take place for di grounds of Windsor Castle in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of di public – and dem go broadcast am across BBC television and radio.

Di award winning R&B, pop and hip-hop artiste say na, “Truly an honour to dey represent Africa and di Commonwealth for such an historic event.

Tiwa songs don make her gbab MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act, wey make her di first woman to win for di category.

“I look forward to joining di celebrations and bringing Afrobeats to Windsor Castle for di first time!”, Tiwa tok.

Singer-songwriters Paloma Faith, rock ‘n’ roll legend Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger also dey part of di line-up.

English singer Olly Murs go also join dem wit Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, featuring Vula and JERUB, and winner of The Piano, Lucy, while Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor go deliver one spoken word performance.

Di eclectic mix of artists na part of di line-up alongside performers wey dem first announce wey include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench and one collaboration of five Royal patronages.

Di BBC also announce say Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and Disney Winnie the Pooh go feature for di concert.

Dem, along wit Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls OBE and Oti Mabuse dey among di stars wey go appear for one series of pre-recorded sketches and segments wey go reveal di little-known facts about Di King.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Dem take di new fotos of di King for di Blue Drawing Room for Buckingham Palace

Di King Coronation go take place on Saturday 6 May for Westminster Abbey for London.

On Saturday, dem announce say dem go anoint di King behind one private screen during im crowning.

Di three-sided, embroidered screen go offer di monarch more seclusion dan im wetin im predecessors enjoy as di Archbishop of Canterbury use holy oil to make di sign of di cross on di hand of di King hand, breast and head.

About 150 pipo na im dey involved in producing di embroidery, including some from di Royal School of Needlework, livery companies and fabric firms.

'I get di honour of playing for King Charles'

Wia dis foto come from, JERUB Wetin we call dis foto, Emerging Nigeria-born and Nottingham-based artist JERUB go also perform for di concert.

Many of di world famous artise wey dey di Coronation Concert line up don respond to dia invitation say na honor to play for King Charles.

Award-winning Bollywood actress, Sonar Kapoor say, "I dey honoured to join di Commonwealth virtual choir, celebrating His Majesty love for music and art. Na one momentous occasion wey show commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for di United Kingdom, wit di choir music paying tribute to di royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy."

Internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang wey don sell millions of albums around di world say im look forward to perform a track from Mulan for dis unique musical celebration wit great joy.

Lang Lang go perform a duet wit pop star singer, songwriter and TV personality Nicole Scherzinger.

Scherzinger dey best known as lead singer and founding member of girl group The Pussycat Dolls and she be judge on hit TV shows including The X Factor.

Emerging Nigeria-born and Nottingham-based artist JERUB go also perform for di concert.

JERUB sound dey rooted in pop, soul and indie. Dem bin shortlist am as a finalist for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Introducing talent search.

Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Unscripted, say, “I dey delighted say even more world class names don joined di line-up for di Coronation Concert, wey we go broadcast live across di BBC.