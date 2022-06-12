Kaduna train attack victims: How gunmen free 11 Abuja passengers

How gunmen free some Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims

Wia dis foto come from, NRC

12 June 2022, 09:00 WAT

Gunmen wey attack and abduct passengers on Kaduna-Abuja train free some of dem on Saturday.

Dem release six women and five men after lengthy negotiations, according to one mediator between di attackers and di Nigerian gonment.

On Monday, March 28, gunmen attack one train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna.

Dem kill at least seven people, injuring many odas and kidnap some, while di rest dey miss.

Nigerian goment blame ISWAP militants in collaboration with a group of bandits for di attack.

One of di freed relatives confirm to BBC Hausa di release of dia brother on June 11, 2022.

E no dey clear how many more kidnapped victims dey di hands of dia abductors.

Malam Tukur Mamu, di mediator, say di hijackers no keep dia earlier promise to release all di women wey dey dia hand.

"Some of dem dey released due to ill health, according to wetin Mamu tok.

However, police and oda security agencies neva give update on dis development.

During im Democracy Day broadcast on Sunday, President Buhari say im dey work hard to address security challenges.

E say 2023 elections go dey secured“I ask citizens to support and cooperate with security agency.”

Di Nigerian leader also ask everybody to put victims of terrorism in dia prayers.

“I and security agencies dey do everything to free pipo wey dey in captivity and we no go stop until dem dey free”

Im also say dem don upgrade cyber securities to catch criminals.

“I assure you of my commitment to protect Nigeria and Nigerians from all enemies from with and outside.” Di Nigerian leader tok.

How di March 28 train attack bin happun

Wia dis foto come from, NRC

On dat fateful Monday, some suspected bandits attack one of di trains wey dey run between Abuja and Kaduna for northern Nigeria,

Some passengers describe di horror wey happun on Monday evening inside train as dem dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna as bandits bomb parts of di train and also shoot some pipo.

Shehu Isa, one of di passengers tell BBC News Pidgin say di train leave Abuja around 6pm and evritin bin dey go smoothly until dem reach Dutse-Kakau area wen dem hear loud bang and train begin shake.

“Me and di pesin wey siddon near me dey even gist, wen we hear di loud bang and train begin shake. Na so all of us quickly lie down for ground.”

Isa tok say e no too tay before dem start dey hear gunshots.

"I use my eye see some pipo wey wit gun wounds, yesterday (Monday) na one of di greatest escape for my life.”

“We no dey follow road again because of insecurity but now di same insecurity dey take over railways. How poor man wan survive for Nigeria?” na so e ask wit so much pain for im voice.

Isa tok say e go tay small before e travel again sake of di shock and trauma wey e go thru.

Why Kaduna-Abuja rail dey important

Di Kaduna to Abuja rail na di only active rail wey connect Nigerian capital Abuja to di seven northwest states.

Many Nigerians wey dey travel to Abuja from Katsina, Sokoto or any of di northwest states dey travel to Kaduna by road and from dia enter train to Abuja to avoid Kaduna road wey get many security wahala.

President Muhammadu Buhari commission di train services on 26 July, 2016 and e come at a time wey many pipo dey try avoid regular road due to kidnappings and banditry wey dey happun so dis reason make plenty pipo to prefer di train.

Many pipo, no fit afford to fly to Abuja from some of di northern states and dem also no wan follow di problematic Kaduna road wey don see plenti kidnappings in recent years including di recent one wey involve Emir of Bungudu town.

Oda times wey Kaduna-Abuja train suffer attack

No be di first time wey di trains wey dey follow dis route dey suffer attacks from bandits.

And for may passengers, dem dey confuse bicos dem bin dey get mind say di trains go dey safer dan roads especially for di Abuja-Kaduna route sake of di many reports of kidnappings.

October 2021, some pipo attack di train wey dey travel from Kaduna to Abuja . September 2020, train wey dey move from Abuja to Kaduna come under serious attack and passengers say dem hear gunshots as di train dey move.

But ASP Mohammed Jagile wey be tok-tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command bin comot to say na just some hoodlums throw stones at di train.