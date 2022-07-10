Wetin Nigeria need to reach Wafcon 2022 quarterfinals

Wia dis foto come from, NFF Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Super Falcons

57 minutes wey don pass

Di Super Falcons of Nigeria dey play dis night for di Women's African Cup of Nations, Wafcon competition wey dey happun for Morocco.

Dem go jam Burundi for di last Group C match wey go happun for di Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium for Rabat.

Wen you tok about International Women's Football for Africa, na Nigeria be di power house.

Dis na becos dem don come tops for di continent 11 times and nine times since di Confederation of African Football call am Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Dem dey hope to win dia 10th title but di question na weda de go qualify for di quarterfinals at all based on dia game so far.

Wetin dey at stake?

Wia dis foto come from, NFF

Evritin dey at stake for dis match sake of say di dream of di Super Falcons to win dia 10th title dey dependent on dis game.

Super Falcons need to pray make South Africa beat Botswana.

Dem need to also beat Burundi well-well or play draw. But if South Africa and Botswana play draw and Burundi beat Nigeria wahala yakpa be dat!

Di Super Falcons no start well for dis tournament as South Africa beat dem 2-1 for dia first match last Monday.

But on Thursday, di African giants wake up from sleep, dem beat Botswana 2-0.

Dis one mean say dem get only three points out of possible six and dem be second for di Group behind South Africa.

Botswana na third wit three points like Nigeria but goal difference na im separate dem.

Burundi lose dia two matches so dem get zero point.

E mean say anybodi between Nigeria and Botswana fit win today match.

And na who win go qualify for di quarterfinals.

Dis match na must win for Super Falcons but Burundi sef no come di tournament with basket to chop goals, dem no also come to look how Morocco stadium fine reach, dem need to win dis match too at least for pride.

Wia dis foto come from, Cafonline Wetin we call dis foto, WAFCON 2022 Group C Standings

Wetin Coach Randy Waldrum tok

Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum tok about di match against Burundi , e say im fit change di team against Burundi.

“We wan to build on di confidence wey we get as we win our second game. Wen you enta di third group game as di coaching staff, we go start to look for which player go play and which player go rest.” E tok.

“Some of our players don play 90 minutes two times already and di tournament still long. If we get luck make am through six games, we need to dey careful, so dis na some of di challenges wey we get. We need to try and find balance.” Oga Randy add.

Nigeria and Burundi don play before?

Wia dis foto come from, Super Falcons

Di two women national teams neva meet each oda bifor. Dis na di first time dem go jam each oda.

Nigeria Super Falcons get advantage sake of say dem be defending and nine time Champions.

Na dem don win di title pass for di continent.

Burundi na newcomers, na dia first time to participate for di tournament.