States wia govnorship and State of House of Assembly election go happun today

19 March 2023, 08:04 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Elections to vote in govnors and state lawmakers wey hold on Saturday 18th March 2023 for Nigeria no go smoothly everywia. Sake of dis, Di Independent Electoral Commission, Inec don arrange make some happun on Sunday.

Some of di places wey dey affected be VGC for Lagos, and some parts of two local goment for Rivers state.

Di elections suppose see millions of Nigerians try vote for wetin some sabi pipo say be di most competitive general elections since military rule end but reports of voter supression and intimidation full ground for di election.

Na 18 political parties participate for di polls and unlike di presidential election, na only 28 out of di 36 states of di federation participate for govnorship elections.

According to di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec, 993 State Houses of Assembly seats na im dey up for grabs.

Places wia elections go hold on Sunday

Victoria Garden City, Lagos

Victoria Garden City for Lagos be one of di places wey election go hold.

Di issue for dia be say for early Saturday, electorates bin complain say di Inec adhoc staff set up outside di estate and say make dem come outside come vote.

Di electorate say dem no gree as dem insist say na inside di estate dem go vote as dem don do for many years.

Meanwhile, na eight polling units wia dem register dey inside di estate and dem insist say dem no go cast dia vote outside di estate.

Asari-Toru and Degema LGs, Rivers state

Election go hold for Asari-Toru and ward 14 of Degema local goment areas today.

Di reason be say voters bin resist deployment of election materials for govnorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Di voters and oda stakeholders bin demand to see di ward Collation Officers bifo dey go allow election to start.