Why PDP national chairman, Ayu chop suspension from party

Wia dis foto come from, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu

Di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday announce say di suspension of im National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, for alleged anti party activities.

Ayu suspension dey come from diPDP Ward Executives of im Igyorov Ward for Gboko Local Goment Area of Benue State.

Dem suspend am for anti-party activities after passing a vote of no confidence on am.

While reading a resolution, di secretary of di party for Igyorov ward, Vanger Dooyum, say Ayu anti-party activities – alongside im allies – contribute to PDP loss for im ward and local goment for di govnorship election.

Dem accuse Ayu of not paying im annual dues as enshrined by di party’s constitution. Twelve out of the seventeen exco members signed the documents endorsing his suspension.

Dem also allege say di PDP chieftain no vote during di govnorship and state assembly elections wey hold held on 18 March, 2023.

According to dem, most of Ayu closest padi work for di opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) wey dem beleive result in very low performance of di party for Igyorov Ward.

Di ward chairman of Igyorov, Kashi Philip, also sign di letter of suspension alongside di exco.

Meanwhile, di state chairman of di party, Isaac Mfo, don tok sy e no dey aware of di suspension.

Oga Mfo tell local tori pipo say e “no aware of any such development.”

“Nothing of such don come to my table, neither do I have any knowledge of dat (Ayu suspension).”

Also, chairman of PDP for Gboko Local Council, Oga Gbangson Adekwagh, tell di paper on Sunday say: “dat na wetin pipobin dey ask me for di past few hours. But I no know where dat news come from.”

Call for Ayu removal as National chair

Before di 2023 general election, some party chieftains bin dey call for di removal of di former Senate president as di naitional chairman of di main opposition party.

Di most vocal among di voice wey dey call for im removal na Govnor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state wey be part of di G-5 govnors.

Di govnors ask Ayu to step down as chiarman sake of say im be from di northern part of Nigeria as di presidential candidate of di party, Atiku Abubakar.

Di call start immediately after di party presidential primaries election wia Wike wey be from di south among oda pipo lose to Atiku from di north.

Di katakata carry on throughtout di campaign and di G5 govnor withraw dia support for Atiku to di kontri election.

Inside one interview for 2022, Ayu tell BBC Pidgin say ''I no go step down from PDP leadership'', e tok.

"I suppose spend four years as PDP chairman, now I neva even reach one year.