Wetin Tinubu camp tok about tori of alleged 'secret' meeting between am and di CJN

APC presidential council don react to alleged CJN meeting wit President-elect

18 minutes wey don pass

Di All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Council don describe as fake news one tori wey dey go round say di Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola bin “disguise ” to meet Nigeria President-elect Bola Tinubu for London, UK.

Di council wey respond to di report tok say di tori na “pure fabricated news, wey no get fact and no dey authentic.”

#TheCJN bin trend for Nigeria Twitter on Thursday, 23 March afta di report begin fly around say dem allegedly sight di CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola for London inside wheelchair, as e allegedly pretend to be physically challenged old man, dey use style allegedly prepare for meeting wit di President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Dis tori generate plenty reactions on top social media.

However, for inside one statement wey di Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga sign, e say make pipo ignore di tori as e dey come from pipo wey no happy wit di outcome of di 2023 presidential elections and wan create doubts for pipo mind.

“We deny emphatically say no any secret meeting dey between di president-elect and di Chief Justice of di kontri anywhere. Dis na pure fabricated news, wey no get fact and authenticity.” E tok.

Di APC Presidential Council also clear am say di dates wey di two leaders take travel dey far apart.

“To show say na fake news, di tori claim say di CJN comot Nigeria go London on 11 March, for on top wheelchair to go enta plane.”

“Di president-elect leave Nigeria on 21 March, 10 days afta di CJN. Which kain appointment or secret meeting di two men go arrange for London, and di dates of dia arrival go far like dat, except na for di imagination of di false new merchants?

“We fit confam say di president-elect wey comot Nigeria on Tuesday neva reach London, right now, e dey for France wia e go rest afta di hectic campaign wey start for January.” Di statement tok.

E add say Tinubu go later go London afta e come from France then later go Mecca for di lesser Hajj.

Di APC presidential campaign bin confam say di president-elect don travel go Europe on Tuesday.

PDP, LP and oda opposition parties don petition tribunal on di outcome of di presidential election

Dis tori dey come as opposition parties don file case to challenge Bola Tinubu victory for di 25 February presidential elections.

Di People’s Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party Peter Obi don file petitions wit di Presidential Election Tribunal.

Who be Justice Olukayode Ariwoola?

CJN Olukayode Ariwoola

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola na one of di Supreme Court Justice and na di next highest pesin among Nigeria Supreme Court Justice dem.

Dem born Justice Ariwoola on 22 August 1954.

Dem appoint am as Justice of di Supreme Court for 2011.

Between 2005 and 2011, im be Justice of di Court of Appeal afta dem change im level from dat of State High Court for Oyo state, southwest Nigeria.

Justice Ariwoola begin school for im hometown Iseyin, for 1959 wia im attend Local Authority Demonstration School.

Im come go Muslim Modern School for di same town between 1968 and 1969 before im go Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Saki for Oyo North, Oyo State.

Im study law for University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife and graduate as lawyer for July, 1980.