Di world longest-serving president go continue im 43-year-rule

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, wey dey eighty years, na di longest-serving president for di world.

Im win re-election for Equatorial Guinean afta officials announce say im get almost 95 percent of votes for di election wey happun last week.

"Di results prove us right again," na wetin Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, wey be di president son, tok. "We continue to be a great party."

Some opposition candidates stand, but none of dem bin dey expected to win.

President Obiang hold di oil-rich central African nation tight, and im family pipo get beta positions for goment.

Im seize power for 1979 afta military takeover and im don survive plenti coup attempts.

Wen in collect power from di pesin wey bin dey before, wey also be im uncle Francisco Macias Nguema, im change some tins but still maintain Nguema absolute control over di nation.

Dem dey hardly tolerate political opposition and dem don stop many of dem sake of lack of free press.

Dis na becos na dem get all broadcast media, by outright owning, goment control or na goment padi-padi pipo get am.

Pipo dey tink say President Obiang, wey don deny accusations of human rights abuses and election rigging before, intend to use im sixth term to clean up im international reputation.

For September, di goment scrap di death penalty, United Nations belle sweet dem for di move as dem praise di president.

Equatorial Guinea get history of wetin critics call mago-mago election results.

For 1968, Spanish Guinea get independence come become di Republic of Equatorial Guinea wit Francisco Macias Nguema as president.

Rights groups don label di two presidents of di kontri - Francisco Macias Nguema and Teodoro Obiang Nguema - as some of di worst rights abusers for Africa.