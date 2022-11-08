W﻿hy court send EFCC oga go prison

Oga of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa don tok say im agency (EFCC) don appeal di judgement wey di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court give earlier, wey convict am for contempt of court.

Di judgement also say make Abdulrasheed Bawa go relax for Kuje prison sake of say im agency fail to comply with one court order wey happun before.

Di EFCC oga bin tok as in dey answer questions from tori pipo afta im budget defence session with lawmakers for di House of Representatives today 8 November 2022.

Im say im organisation go make sure say di law, di provisions take im full course.

O﻿ga Bawa still tell tori pipo say dem don recover plenti proceeds from crime dis year.

"﻿We don get quite a lot of proceeds from crime and di provisions of Coker tok say make each relevant agency open confiscated and forfeiture accounts, we don open am and we dey remit evritin wey belong to Federal Goment into dat account.

W﻿e dey also pay victims of crime from dat recovery account".

E﻿FCC oga also add say di Commisssion need more more for di new EFCC Academy wey go help dem dey ahead of di criminals through training nad re-training.

"W﻿e dey build a brand new EFCC Academy and we need funding for am, last year dem allocat Three billion while dis year nothing nothing, na why we dey beg members say we need dis new EFCC Academy sake of say we need to learn, as fighters of crime we need to dey ahead of dis criminals, di only way to do am na to rain and re-train, I believe say di National assembly go hear our request" oga Bawa tok

W﻿hy court send am to prison

Local media dey report say Federal Capital Territory (FCT)High Court bin order Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) oga Abdulrasheed Bawa to Kuje Prison for Abuja.

Court say di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) oga commit contempt of court sake of say EFCC no comply with one order wey court give earlier.

For di ruling wey happun Tuesday 8 November, 2022 Justice Chizoba Oji tok say di oga of EFCC dey in contempt of di order of di court wey bin happun four years ago.

On 21 November, 2018 court bin direct EFCC to return one applicant Range Rover (super charge) and di sum of N40 million naira

Justice Chizoba also tok say make oga Bawa go Kuje Correctional Centre Abuja sake im disobedience, and continous disobedience wey im no gree stop.

Di Judge say make im stay for Kuje prison to purge imsef from di contempt.

E no end dia o! Justice Oji direct di Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to make sure say im execute di order of di court sharp sharp.

Tori be say di judge reject di arguments wey EFCC lawyer Francis Jirbo bring for front to justify di action of im client.

Local media dey report say na on October 28, wey Air Vice Marshal Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo file motion on notice.

Marshal Rufus Adeniyi na former Director of Operations for Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

For di motion, di former Director of Operations complain say EFCC no gree comply with di order, for di release of im seized property, wey court give for November 21, 2018.

