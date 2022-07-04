Tips on how you fit save money from market as food prices dey increase
Wit di rising cost of living for dis harsh economy, prices of food items no dey smile.
Many pipo dey reason how to cope wit buying of food items as di rising cost dey tear dia pocket.
Even though many don apply di cut your coat according to your material rule, dem still wonder how dem go still get small change afta dem buy food finish.
BBC Pidgin follow one financial expert Oluwatosin Olaseinde, founder of Money Africa and Ladda tok.
Some bloggers also share wit BBC simple ways to cut cost for dis economy.
Buy only wetin dey important: Dis no be time to spend money on luxury items, things wey no dey really compulsory. Buy only things you need.
No wastage
Get measuring cup to measure di food items you need when you plan to cook. No waste anything, cook wetin you fit finish.
Review di food timetable
Review di food timetable, check wetin to change but still maintain balanced diet as you dey cut cost. For example, if you like make your soup get plenty meat and fish, reduce am or use anoda protein instead, like fish or egg.
Buy in group
Join body wit oda families to buy in bulk especially dry food wey no need expensive storage.
Dey sure of food you still get for house
Rosie suggest say make pesin look im kitchen well-well before e go market. Dis na make you no go buy wetin you already get.
Go di reduced price section
Go market supermarket wey dey sell cheap food items. You fit also go where dem dey sell wholesale price.
Use your freezer and fridge well-well
Putting food inside freezer go help you preserve dem. You fit keep for fridge things like milk, cheese, fruit, pepper, vegetable, among odas until you need dem.
Understand packaging
You no go need dey spend money all di time on food if you sabi package dem well. E get how you go package your rice, flour, beans and oda food items wey no go spoil on time.
Use of expert
To save money on food items, follow pipo wey dey buy in large quantity to re-sell tok. Make dem help you buy anytime dem dey go make dia purchase or go di farms where dem dey produce di food.