Tips on how you fit save money from market as food prices dey increase

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Cost of food items dey rice for Nigeria

25 minutes wey don pass

Wit di rising cost of living for dis harsh economy, prices of food items no dey smile.

Many pipo dey reason how to cope wit buying of food items as di rising cost dey tear dia pocket.

Even though many don apply di cut your coat according to your material rule, dem still wonder how dem go still get small change afta dem buy food finish.

BBC Pidgin follow one financial expert Oluwatosin Olaseinde, founder of Money Africa and Ladda tok.

Some bloggers also share wit BBC simple ways to cut cost for dis economy.

Buy only wetin dey important: Dis no be time to spend money on luxury items, things wey no dey really compulsory. Buy only things you need.

No wastage

Get measuring cup to measure di food items you need when you plan to cook. No waste anything, cook wetin you fit finish.

Review di food timetable

Review di food timetable, check wetin to change but still maintain balanced diet as you dey cut cost. For example, if you like make your soup get plenty meat and fish, reduce am or use anoda protein instead, like fish or egg.

Buy in group

Join body wit oda families to buy in bulk especially dry food wey no need expensive storage.

Dey sure of food you still get for house

Rosie suggest say make pesin look im kitchen well-well before e go market. Dis na make you no go buy wetin you already get.

Go di reduced price section

Go market supermarket wey dey sell cheap food items. You fit also go where dem dey sell wholesale price.

Use your freezer and fridge well-well

Putting food inside freezer go help you preserve dem. You fit keep for fridge things like milk, cheese, fruit, pepper, vegetable, among odas until you need dem.

Understand packaging

You no go need dey spend money all di time on food if you sabi package dem well. E get how you go package your rice, flour, beans and oda food items wey no go spoil on time.

Use of expert