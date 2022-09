India jackpot winner tire for plenti requests for help

Wia dis foto come from, ANI

one hour wey don pass

One Indian lottery winner say im dey regret why im win jackpot sake of say plenti pipo dey beg for financial help.

Anoop, wey be driver from di southern state of Kerala, bin win 250million rupees ($3.06m, £2.9m) for one state goment lottery early September.

But afta one week, e post one video wia e dey beg strangers make dem stop to disturb him and im family.

"I wish I no win" e tok. "Di third prize for beta pass."

Anoop tok for di video say im dey consider to dey change wia im dey stay to escape di overwhelming public attention.

Im name don dey ontop national news headlines wen im win di prize, di highest amount wey dem don ever give for di state for lottery.

Im buy di ticket on 17 September - ane day before im suppose travel o Malaysia for one job - afta e open im son piggybank.

Afta di news broke of im win begin fly upandan, im family receive plenti media attention.

"My belle sweet me well- well wen I win," na wetin im tok for im recent video.

"pipo and cameras bin dey di house and all of us bin dey."

But di situation soon get out of control, im tok.

"I no fit comot from house, I no fit go anywia. My pikin dey sick and I no fit cari am go see doctor".

Anoop - wey go collect 150million rupees afta goment taxes - say pipo start to come im house evri morning.

"Wetin I fit tell evribodi be say I neva kolet any money yet. And nobodi dey understand my problem, no mata how many times I tok am," e explain.

Anoop say im and e family dey stay wit dia relation dem since just to escape attention.